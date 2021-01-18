Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

January Challenge Day 18: Get Up and Dance to Stay Fit and Fabulous over 50 with Video

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

get up and dance to be fabulous over 50 image

Here we are at Day 16 of our January challenge to help us all stay positive and fabulous over 50 as we start the year in lockdown.

With the cold damp weather (or even snow!) it can be so easy to cocoon indoors and do no exercise at all.  If we want to stay Fab after Fifty doing no exercise at all really isn’t an option. When it comes to fitness it’s a case of use it or lose it. Movement is key.

We are thrilled to  have a guest contributing today’s challenge. Andrea Rose was a professional dancer and she appreciates how important movement is to our overall health and wellbeing. Andrea has put together  a video to  demonstrate some fabulous dance based exercises that we can do from the comfort of our own homes to get us all moving!

Dance can be fun – as well being good for our health.

“Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes, and dance.”
Oprah Winfrey

tips to start dancing over 50 image

If working form home take a break from your screen, put on some music and move!

Andrea says that  taking a break from your screen and spending just 10 minutes dancing will help to feel energised and inspired. Dance provides a whole body workout – you just have to let it go and get up and dance! She has put together this video to take us through some simple dance moves especially for our January challenge.

 

Dance can help:

Improve flexibilty

Reduce stress

Improve aerobic fitness

Improves memory

Increase energy

Combat depression

If you are looking to shift those extra lockdown pounds, dancing can burn 400 calories an hour.

Dancing offers so many benefits, its an exercise you can do anywhere , requiring no special equipment- ideal for lockdown.

“When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It’s to enjoy each step along the way.” – Wayne Dyer

Thank you so much to Andrea for taking the time to put together video to get us all started!

 

More about Andrea:

andrea rose dance over 50 imageAndrea Rose was a professional dancer/model and teacher – dancing with celebrities like Kylie Minnogue to name but a few. She also had a top ten hit in the charts. As an older woman, Andrea understood the benefits of movement and dance and wanted to share this with others. For dancing helps with agility, confidence, self esteem, increased brain activity, depression, menopause, improves cardiovascular and respiratory system & much more.

If you want to find out more about Andrea & her classes, you can contact her via www.andrearosedance.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @andrearosedance

 

 

 

 

You can share your challenge on our Facebook Pages @Fabafterfifty @StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

Would love you share what you do with that extra time with our facebook community!

Ceri x

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Latest Articles

