Article by Ceri Wheeldon
I have written previously about how books can become friends. In these times of lockdowns our friendships with books are more important than ever! I have to say that during the summer lockdown when the weather was good my weekend treat was to sit out in the garden with a good book and a glass of chilled rose wine. Not quite as good as being on holiday but it was the best I could do!
I have always enjoyed reading biographies ( I am sharing some of my favourites below )and love historical novels. I set up a book club locally a couple of years ago and as we take it turns to choose the books that has encouraged me to read books by all sorts of authors. I cant say that I have enjoyed them all ( as I’m sure some of the book club members haven’t enjoyed some of my choices either) but every book has created a basis for interesting conversation covering a whole host of topics.
I love it when I get I get completely lost in a book – and have been known to read through the night !
“You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend.”– Paul Sweeney
Today’s book challenge
Today’s challenge is to select a book to read that is different to the kind of book you usually read. If you love to read fiction, then choose a biography, if you normally read historical novels then try a crime novel!
Some of my favourite biographies
Becoming by Michelle Obama. A must read biography – one to read for inspiration!
Helena Rubinstein: The Woman who Invented Beauty by Michele Fitoussi. A fascinating read for anyone with an interest in beauty or setting up a business aimed primarily at women. Read full review
Untitled: The Real Wallis Simpson: Duchess of Windsor by Anna Pasternak. Did Wallis deserve to be ostracised following the abdication? Was the abdication really what she wanted?
Some of my favourite fiction reads
American Wife by Curtis Sittenfeld. Although a work of fiction it is said to be inspired by the life of Laura Bush. This was a favourite with my own book club.
Dear Mrs Bird by AJ Pearce. Lighthearted taking us back to a more innocent approach to life in war torn Britain
The Lost Art of Keeping Secrets by Eva Rice. Another book highlighting the innocence of teenagers in the 50s compared to teenagers of today. A fabulous gentle read.
I have tried downloading books but I have to admit I prefer reading physical books where I can turn the pages. Which you do you prefer?
