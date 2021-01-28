Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I have written previously about how books can become friends. In these times of lockdowns our friendships with books are more important than ever! I have to say that during the summer lockdown when the weather was good my weekend treat was to sit out in the garden with a good book and a glass of chilled rose wine. Not quite as good as being on holiday but it was the best I could do!

I have always enjoyed reading biographies ( I am sharing some of my favourites below )and love historical novels. I set up a book club locally a couple of years ago and as we take it turns to choose the books that has encouraged me to read books by all sorts of authors. I cant say that I have enjoyed them all ( as I’m sure some of the book club members haven’t enjoyed some of my choices either) but every book has created a basis for interesting conversation covering a whole host of topics.

I love it when I get I get completely lost in a book – and have been known to read through the night !

“You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend.”– Paul Sweeney

Today’s book challenge

Today’s challenge is to select a book to read that is different to the kind of book you usually read. If you love to read fiction, then choose a biography, if you normally read historical novels then try a crime novel!

Some of my favourite biographies

Becoming by Michelle Obama. A must read biography – one to read for inspiration!

<br />

Helena Rubinstein: The Woman who Invented Beauty by Michele Fitoussi. A fascinating read for anyone with an interest in beauty or setting up a business aimed primarily at women. Read full review

<br />

Untitled: The Real Wallis Simpson: Duchess of Windsor by Anna Pasternak. Did Wallis deserve to be ostracised following the abdication? Was the abdication really what she wanted?

<br />



Some of my favourite fiction reads

American Wife by Curtis Sittenfeld. Although a work of fiction it is said to be inspired by the life of Laura Bush. This was a favourite with my own book club.

<br />



Dear Mrs Bird by AJ Pearce. Lighthearted taking us back to a more innocent approach to life in war torn Britain

<br />

The Lost Art of Keeping Secrets by Eva Rice. Another book highlighting the innocence of teenagers in the 50s compared to teenagers of today. A fabulous gentle read.

<br />

I have tried downloading books but I have to admit I prefer reading physical books where I can turn the pages. Which you do you prefer?

