The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

January challenge to stay fabulous over 50: Read a book by a new author

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

book for readers over 50 in lockdown

 

 

I have written previously about how books can become friends. In these times of lockdowns our friendships with books are more important than ever! I have to say that during the summer lockdown when the weather was good my weekend treat was to sit out in the garden with a good book and a glass of chilled rose wine. Not quite as good as being on holiday but it was the best I could do!

I have always enjoyed reading biographies ( I am sharing some of my favourites below )and love historical novels. I set up a book club locally a couple of years ago and as we take it turns to choose the books that has encouraged me to read  books by all sorts of authors. I cant say that I have enjoyed them all ( as I’m sure some of the book club members haven’t enjoyed some of my choices either) but every book has created a basis for interesting conversation covering a whole host of topics.

I love it when I get I get completely lost in a book – and have been known to read through the night !

quote about book image

“You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend.”– Paul Sweeney

Today’s book challenge

Today’s challenge is to select a book to read that is different to the kind of book you usually read. If you love to read fiction, then choose a biography, if you normally read historical novels then try a crime novel!

 

Some of my favourite biographies

biography to read over 50 image

 

Becoming by Michelle Obama. A must read biography – one to read for inspiration!   

 

 

 

inspirational helena rubinstein book

 

 

 

Helena Rubinstein:  The Woman who Invented Beauty by Michele Fitoussi. A fascinating read for anyone with an interest in beauty or setting up a business aimed primarily at women. Read full review

 

wallis simpson biography image

 

 

 

 

Untitled: The Real Wallis Simpson: Duchess of Windsor by  Anna Pasternak. Did Wallis deserve to be ostracised following the abdication?  Was the abdication really what she wanted?


 

Some of my favourite fiction reads

american wife book image

 

 

American Wife by Curtis Sittenfeld. Although a work of fiction it is said to be inspired by the life of Laura Bush. This was a favourite with my own book club.


 

dear mrs bird book image

 

 

 

 

Dear Mrs Bird by AJ Pearce. Lighthearted taking us back to a more innocent approach to life in war torn Britain

 

 

 

lost art of keeping secrets book image

 

 

The Lost Art of Keeping Secrets by Eva Rice. Another book highlighting the innocence of teenagers in the 50s compared to teenagers of today. A fabulous gentle read.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I have tried downloading books but I have to admit I prefer reading physical books where I can turn the pages. Which you do you prefer?

Do share your favourite books in our facebook communities!

 

You can share your challenge on our Facebook Pages @Fabafterfifty @StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Latest Articles

