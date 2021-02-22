Review of Betty White, First Lady of American Television:  Inspiration for career longevity and positive ageing

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I just happened to stumble across this documentary about Betty White on Netflix over the weekend. Purely by coincidence I had posted an inspirational quote by Betty about ageing earlier in the day on Fab after Fifty’s social media channels.

Made in 2018, this documentary takes a look at Betty’s career – hard to believe that Betty is now 99 years of age and still working! It was filmed over a period of 10 years between 2008 and 2018 and has snippets with former co-stars such as Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper and Ryan Reynolds. They all had such positive things to say about her.

The documentary looks at her early years in television – when shows were recorded ‘live’ including the commercials, and takes us through to the current day.

Career longevity at its best

What is striking is that Betty constantly evolved during her career. A prime example of how to deliver career longevity. From participating in a chat show, to chat show host, producer, comedy actress, serious actress. She never stopped placing herself outside of her comfort zone.

Around the age of 80 when most people would be retired, Betty started working with a new agent who looked at how she could be introduced to new audiences- her relaunch resulted in her becoming something of an icon – a poster girl for ageing positively.

Somebody even started a campaign on Facebook to have Betty host the show Saturday Night Live – which she did – and won an Emmy as a result.

Everyone who worked with her spoke of her warmth, talent, professionalism and work ethic.

Probably best known in the UK for her character Rose in The Golden Girls , Betty has done so much more in her career. Incredibly she entered the world of showbusiness over 80 years ago!

If you want to be inspired as to how to future proof your career and age positively then this is a must watch programme. What motivate her to keep going? Her love of animals – she has contributed enormous amounts of money to animal charities.

An inspirational lady for so many reasons. Betty White: 99 years young.