Al Fresco Dining Recipe: Crab pâté with tarragon and pink grapefruit

I was asked if I would like to take a look at a new cookbook: Around The Table, the new cookbook from Great British Chefs. It has some fabulous recipes, broken down into sections such as Small Plates, One Pots, Dinner Party Starters. I have been permitted to share some of the recipes with readers. At the time of writing we finally have some sunshine as we come towards the end of a pretty wet summer, so I chose a recipe from the Al Fresco section to start.

Crab pâté with tarragon and pink grapefruit

Crab always brings a little luxury to proceedings and this foolproof pâté can be made well in advance ready for when friends come round for a drink in the garden. Experiment with different citrus fruits, herbs or other flavourings to suit your own tastes.

Serves 6                 Cooking Time: 30 minutes plus setting time

200g of crab meat, a mix of white and brown

3 tbsp crème fraîche

3 large egg yolks

2 dashes of Tabasco

3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

3 sprigs of tarragon, leaves picked and chopped

1 pink grapefruit

120g of unsalted butter

Good bread, to serve

 

Place the crab meat and crème fraîche in a saucepan over a low heat. Once warm (but not hot), add the egg yolks then cook for 5 minutes, stirring regularly, until the mixture thickens slightly and is completely combined. Remove from the heat.

 

Season the mixture with salt and pepper, then add the Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce and tarragon. Zest half of the pink grapefruit into the mixture, then transfer to serving ramekins or bowls. You could also set the mixture in 1 large sharing bowl.

 

Top and tail the zested grapefruit, then carefully cut away the peel, removing as much white pith as possible. Cut out two segments of the grapefruit, again avoiding any white pith, then set aside.

 

Place the butter in a small saucepan and heat until it turns brown and nutty. Strain through a fine sieve into a bowl to remove any larger milk solids, then add the grapefruit segments and stir until they break apart into individual pearls. Add a pinch of salt, leave to cool for around 5 minutes, then pour the butter over each ramekin of crab. Transfer to the fridge and leave to set for at least 1 hour.

 

Take the pâtés out of the fridge around 30 minutes before serving to allow them to come to room temperature. Enjoy with slices of bread, toasted if desired.

 

Around The Table Cover imageAround The Table by Great British Chefs is available from 2nd September at shop.greatbritishchefs.com

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




