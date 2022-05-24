Welcome to Fab after Fifty

A Quick Update

Update from Ceri Wheeldon

A QUICK UPDATE. First of all a big thank you to all those who sent such supportive messages over the past few weeks. It means a lot. I was in two minds as to whether to post this pic, not just because it’s a bit blurred (Mum is not the best photographer ) but also because I.am still so thin. However I was celebrating having put ON a stone (I am now up to just under 6 and a half stone) . Doctors are happy that I am doing better than expected and at the moment seem to be defying the odds.

I am taking each day as it comes…and attending medical appointments is almost a full time job!. I had a gap in hospital appointments so took advantage and had a short break with my mum at Warner Hotels  Littlecotehouse House Hotel.

Littlecote House Hotel image

I had previously visited on a press trip and loved the grounds and the history behind the original house where Henry 8th courted Jane Seymour and still has his own parking spot in case he pops back!  They also have some fabulous Roman mosaics in the grounds.

Henry 8th parking space image

We could just relax and wander . It was a dose of normality after a difficult few months. I can’t travel abroad and have to sandwich any activities to fit around medical stuff. I am having to totally rethink what I wear as I have to accommodate tubes and bags under my clothes, and keep my arms covered as they are so thin my mother actually cried when I tried on one of my sleeveless dresses . A good excuse for some retail therapy  in fact I celebrated my weight gain by buying the dress I’m wearing in this photo. I still get very tired which Is why my posts aren’t too consistent as some days I simply run out of energy. But, I’m still here and making the most of each day as best I can. I am lucky to have had incredible support from friends and family.

Still trying to live fabulously, spurred on by the occasional glass of Pimms!

pimms image

 

Love Ceri x

Dress is my celebration buy from Aspigalondon

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

