5 Great Occasions For Wearing Sterling Silver Jewellery

Sterling silver jewellery is one of the most sophisticated and effortless ways to accessorise thanks to its elegance and versatility. Delicate silver jewellery such as necklaces and pendants are perfect for brides on their wedding days and for females going out on a date night with their partner. They also make great gifts for anniversary presents or just for everyday wear. Let’s take a look at the benefits of sterling silver and the five best occasions to wear jewellery made from this popular metal.

What are the benefits of sterling silver?

Sterling silver is one of the world’s most popular jewellery metals because it has so many wonderful benefits. It’s incredibly durable and won’t bend, buckle or scratch, unlike many precious metals, even after frequent use. Its durability and classic finish makes it a perfect choice for weddings, whether it’s bridal jewellery or matching wedding bands. Although it can tarnish over time, it’s incredibly easy to clean and take care of so that you don’t have to spend lots of time or money maintaining it. Sterling silver is also incredibly affordable and thanks to its durable nature it makes a fantastic investment that will last for years and years.

The neutral colour of sterling silver means it won’t clash with any colours in your clothing, so it’s a safe choice if you’re looking for versatile jewellery to wear with a range of outfits. Sterling silver can even be worn with jewellery made from different metals without clashing, which allows you to layer up your jewellery to create depth.

Sterling silver is a very versatile material for jewellers to work with, so the sky’s the limit when it comes to the types of jewellery and designs you’re able to find in this metal. Silver.uk.com have a range of sterling silver jewellery in various styles that will suit many different tastes, including silver earrings, bracelets, and pendants. No matter what your tastes in jewellery are, you’re bound to find it in sterling silver. Plus, the metal is hypoallergenic and therefore suitable for all to wear which makes it a safe gift for those who want to buy a special piece of jewellery for a loved one.

When should you wear your sterling silver jewellery?

Anniversaries

The beautiful shiny finish of sterling silver gives it a touch of opulence that is ideal for romantic occasions like anniversary celebrations. Look for a necklace that has a beautiful and eye-catching pendant, particularly one with a heart design, to reflect the romantic nature of the event.

You might be celebrating your first couple or anniversaries, or you might have been married a long time. But whatever the occasion, wearing silver jewellery on a date night out for your anniversary is a great accessory that you can wear.

Weddings

Few occasions are more celebratory than a wedding so as a guest you can add some beautiful, shiny jewellery to your outfit. Jewellery sets are a great option for weddings because matching your necklace with your earrings is in line with the formal dress code that is typical of weddings. You could easily style up wedding attire with beautiful silver necklaces, rings, or bracelets.

Brides can spend hours selecting the perfect bridal jewellery for their special day and sterling silver is one good option to choose. It might be worth researching some of the latest wedding trends and seeing what appeals to them. If you’re busy planning your own dream wedding when you’re over fifty, there’s a lot of things to organise and decide on, but take your time to decide which jewellery could suit you on your wedding day.

Parties

There’s no better occasion to wear glamorous sterling silver jewellery pieces than at parties. Bangles make brilliant accessories for parties, particularly when worn with sleeveless tops or dresses. Choose a single wide bangle for a modern and elegant look, or try stacking a series of slim bangles for a more bohemian style.

Parties are also a great opportunity to wear fancier earrings than what you would usually wear everyday. Sterling silver drop earrings or hoops are great alternatives for parties than studs, so why not style your next outfit with something similar?

Birthdays

Sterling silver is an understated metal compared to gold or rose gold, which makes it ideal for smart-casual occasions like birthdays. Consider a beaded bracelet to add some texture and detail to your outfit. You might want to choose jewellery which features beautiful stones too, like opal, pearl or amethyst. Maybe you could even find a silver bracelet with your matching birthstone for the occasion!

Sterling silver jewellery also makes for a brilliant birthday gift because its neutral shade suits a variety of skin tones, styles and tastes. There are many bracelets and necklaces which feature hearts, stars, daisies, and more. Or make that birthday present even more special with their initials too.

Everyday

Thanks to its durability, sterling silver jewellery is suitable for wearing every day, no matter if there’s a special occasion to dress up for or not. Adding some simple and understated jewellery pieces to your daily wardrobe is a brilliant way to make even the most casual outfits look more polished. Look for a pair of small and elegant hoop earrings or a delicate necklace with a simple and understated pendant for day-to-day wear.

While a cute hat and a sarong are great summer accessories for your outfit, you could even look great in your holiday photos with silver jewellery items – you might just need to be careful that you don’t lose them! Beautiful jewellery sets, such as paired necklaces and earrings can help complete an outfit and add some shine to your summer holidays.