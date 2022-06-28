Review of Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I am a fan of facial oils and have not been disappointed in the Rosehip Oil from Trilogy. Made from a blend of rosehip and cranberry oils with the addition of antioxidant extracts from tomato and acai, it is incredibly hydrating. When I used it at night my skin still felt hydrated when I woke in the morning.

It isn’t at all greasy and is very easily absorbed into the skin. The scent is extremely subtle – in fact I could barely smell anything which is a definite plus for me as I have found some other oils to be too highly perfumed . I appliead twice daily (morning and evening) When applied to the skin it leaves a lovely soft sheen leaving it feeling and looking dewy.

I think it has definitely helped my skin to feel more supple and has softened the lines on my forehead.

Rosehip oil has been used for centuries. It is high in Vitamin C and Vitamin A. It is believed to naturally help to reduce wrinkles, reverse sun damage and reduce hyperpigmentation.

According to the Trilogy website “Proven results in independent clinical studies show Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+ improves brightening and skin tone 75%, fine lines and wrinkles 33%, and elasticity and firmness 25%”.

It is reasonably priced at £33.50. A little goes a long way.

A definite winner for me.

( I was gifted this product for PR purposes but my review is an accurate reflection of how I found it. I intend to buy for myself moving forward).

RR