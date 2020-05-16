Review of Dermaworks Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol Serums

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I am always happy to highlight new British Brands, and am also always looking for quality skincare products that work.

I was invited to try Dermaworks skincare products, notably three products in their range:

Vitamin C Day Serum

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Retinol Night Serum

Dermaworks says that their products are:

Never tested on animals

Vegan

Free from sulphates

Free from parabens

I started my trial of the range during lockdown, when, to be honest, my skin was looking tired and dehydrated – a bit like the rest of in these stressful times!!

I was pleasantly surprised.

Vitamin C Serum

The Vitamin C serum combines vitamin C with vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid. Vitamin C tackles free radicals and helps to tackle age spots and pigmentation. I have a darker area on one of my cheeks, after three weeks of using this serum every morning it is barely noticeable when I’m not wearing makeup. This has been just as effective as far more expensive vitamin serums I have used in the past. It is quickly absorbed into the skin – and I then applied the hyaluronic acid serum.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Hyaluronic acid helps to retain moisture in the skin. We produce it naturally – but less as we age. It can hold 1000 times its weight in water, so a product including this can really help to plump and hydrate the the skin . I have used this directly after applying the Vitamin C serum in the morning, and the Retinol Night Serum before going to bed.

Retinol Night Serum

Dermawork’s night serum contains 2.5% retinol. I used daily, but if you haven’t used a retinol based product previously it is recommended that you only use two or three times a week until your skin gets used to it. Retinol stimulates collagen production and help to prevent and repair sun damage – as well as reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Don’t expose your skin to the sun without sun block while using retinol as it increases sensitivity!

My skin does feel far more hydrated – and I was asked on a Zoom call what I used on my skin as it was looking good ? I am impressed with how good my skin is feeling – especially given the price of the products. If you buy all three together in a set currently you can purchase for £29.99 – and at the time of writing if you sign up for the Dermaworks email they offer a 10% discount, or you can buy each of the serums individually for £11.95.

I enjoy trying new skincare products – and am fortunate that I do get sent many to review – but I am conscious of price. In my view this is a premium range without the premium price tag!