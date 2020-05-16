Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review of Dermaworks Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol Serums

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

skincare over 50 dermaworks review image

I am always happy to highlight new British Brands, and am also always looking for quality skincare products that work.

I was invited to try Dermaworks skincare products, notably three products in their range:

Vitamin C Day Serum

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Retinol Night Serum

Dermaworks says that their products are:

Never tested on animals

Vegan

Free from sulphates

Free from parabens

I started my trial of the range during lockdown, when, to be honest, my skin was looking tired and dehydrated – a bit like the rest of in these stressful times!!

I was pleasantly surprised.

Vitamin C Serum

The Vitamin C serum combines vitamin C with vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid.  Vitamin C tackles free radicals and helps to tackle age spots and pigmentation. I have a darker area on one of my cheeks, after three weeks of using this serum every morning it is barely noticeable when I’m not wearing makeup.   This has been just as effective as far more expensive vitamin serums I have used in the past. It is quickly absorbed into the skin – and I then applied the hyaluronic acid serum.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Hyaluronic acid helps to retain moisture in the skin. We produce it naturally – but less as we age. It can hold 1000 times its weight in water, so a product including this can really help to plump and hydrate the the skin . I have used this directly after applying the Vitamin C serum in the morning, and the Retinol Night Serum before going to bed.

Retinol Night Serum

Dermawork’s night serum contains 2.5% retinol.  I used daily, but if you haven’t used a retinol based product previously it is recommended that you only use two or three times a week until your skin gets used to it. Retinol stimulates collagen production and help to prevent and repair sun damage – as well as reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Don’t expose your skin to the sun without sun block while using retinol as it increases sensitivity!

My skin does feel far more hydrated – and I was asked on a Zoom call what I used on my skin as it was looking good ? I am impressed with how good my skin is feeling – especially given the price of the products. If you buy all three together in a set currently you can purchase for £29.99 – and at the time of writing if you sign up for the Dermaworks email they offer a 10% discount, or you can buy each of the serums individually for £11.95.

I enjoy trying new skincare products – and am fortunate that I do get sent many to review – but I am conscious of price. In my view this is a premium range without the premium price tag!

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Review
  2. Review: Time Bomb ABC Vitamin Solution.
  3. Review of Strivectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturiser
  4. Product Review: Thalgo Silicium anti-ageing skincare
  5. How Vitamin C products can benefit mature skin

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar