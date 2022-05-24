Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Review of St Moriz Miracle Glow Face Tan Serum

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Review Miracle Glow Face Tan Serum image

I think this might just have become one of my favourite ‘go to’ products.

I have tried face tanning products before, but this by far the best I have tried so far. When using a tanning product on my face I want to end up with a healthy glow rather than a bronzed look (there are other products in the St Moriz range for this) .  Having said that daily use of the serum will help to build a more tanned look. As we move into spring/summer my skin is looking fairly sallow, not helped by my being more than a little unwell in recent months so I just wanted to look a little healthier!

Nourishes the skin as well as tans

The San Moriz Miracle Glow Face Tan serum contains hyaluronic acid and Q10  to increase collagen and improve elasticity and firmness so nourishes the skin as well as providing that additional colour.

You apply with your fingertips in a circular motion and leave it for your tan to develop over the next 8 hours. I was diligent in washing my hands very thoroughly afterwards to avoid having brown fingers! I decided to apply at night. What was different about this in comparison to other facial tanners is that it feels more like a skincare product than a tanning product so I am confident in using it without using any additional serums or moisturisers,

The effect is a natural, streak free, healthy looking glow.  It lasted a few days before I felt I needed a ‘top up’. If I want a more tanned look in the summer I will use daily.

It is now a firm favourite and at £12.99 very affordable. I can highly recommend it.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

