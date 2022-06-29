Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Is Modibodi underwear the best solution for women suffering from incontinence.

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

modibodi incontinence underwear review image

Is Modibodi underwear the best solution for women suffering from incontinence?

One in four women suffer from incontinence with that number increasing to 75% of women over the age of 65.

Incontinence can impact quality of life and self confidence.  The two key types of incontinence are stress incontinence and urge incontinence. Each has different treatment options but both need to be dealt with on a daily basis in much the same way. Incontinence pads are an obvious choice, and disposable incontinence underwear another.  Both can prove costly . However there is now an additional option. Modibodi who created the original period panties have now launched a range of underwear for women suffering from incontinence. Made from bamboo and elastane, they are made to look and feel like regular underwear.

Capacity to absorb 250ml liquid

They have a floating leak proof lining and you also have the option of inserting an extra reusable booster pad for additional security.  The floating gusset dries quickly and fights odours and bacteria. They have the capacity to absorb 250ml of liquid.

Caring for the Modibodi underwear is straightforward, you simply machine wash in cold water. Use of fabric softeners is not recommended.

This is not an advert, but I do know that incontinence is an issue many women over 50 have to manage so I felt it was important to share an innovative solution. I was sent some to review but apart from saying that they were comfortable and good quality I couldn’t really add an opinion. As it happens due to my ongoing health issues my bladder has effectively been disconnected – but that is another story with an entirely different set of challenges!

Modibodi incontinence underwear is available from the Modibodi website. It is well worth a try as an alternative to wearing disposable pads.

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

