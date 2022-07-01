Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Review of Evenswiss skincare products

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Evenswiss rejuvenating serum review image

The products used in skincare are constantly evolving as companies seek the ultimate solution to address the signs of ageing .  It is never too soon (or too late) to adopt a consistent skincare regime. Once we reach our 50s and beyond we may need to give nature a little helping hand when it comes to address issues such as loss of collagen, hydration and the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

I was curious to try a new skincare range Evenswiss, developed with a new and unique ‘signalling technology’. The Evenswiss products contain  Dermatopoietin Polypeptide Complex which is clinically proven to generate advanced skin reactions to stimulate the production of elastin, hyaluronic acid and collagen. It is able to create a reaction in deep skin structures whilst sitting on the surface of the skin.

The results

I tried two of the products in the range, the Rejuvenating Eye Complex and the Rejuvenating Serum. As soon as it is applied skin instantly feels soothed and refreshed. I used it both morning and evening. Within two weeks I could definitely see a softening of my crows feet. My skin overall appeared to be denser and smoother and looked more even. I even felt that I could get away with not using a foundation. A first for me!

Aside from the Dermatopoietin Polypeptide Complex, the Eye Complex contains a variety of plant oils, including sea buckthorn oil which is rich in Omega 7 , a fatty acid which helps to restore skin’s natural omega balance and protects skin cells at a cellular level.

The high concentration of Dermatopoietin in the Rejuvenating Serum paired with the rich antioxidants present within vitamin E, firms the skin. This also reverses signs of aging. Additionally, it protects against UVB lights which can damage the skin barrier over time. This provides a natural antioxidant and, in turn, consistently hydrates the skin.

I found both products to be highly effective. I can honestly say that the Eye Complex is the best eye product I have tried to date, a winner!!

The Eye Complex costs £37 and the Rejuvenating Serum £52. Both are available from dermoi.com.

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

