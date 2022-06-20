The Best Skincare Products to Combat Wrinkles

It’s never too early to think about anti-ageing products. Most of us might think that sagging skin and wrinkles are a problem reserved for middle age. However, collagen loss can kick in as early as your 20s. As collagen production decreases, so does the natural elasticity of the skin. This can lead to noticeable sagging, along with general thinning of the skin layer. Over time, this leads to fine lines and more obvious wrinkles appearing. Thankfully, you can keep the worst effects of ageing at bay by rethinking your skincare routine.

What to Look Out for When Choosing a Moisturiser

A good moisturiser should be at the heart of any skincare routine. Applying a moisturiser at least twice a day will combat dry skin and alleviate symptoms of conditions like acne. If you’re looking for moisturisers to combat visible signs of ageing, pay attention to the ingredient lists.

If dry skin is causing you no end of drama, reach for a moisturiser containing hyaluronic acid. If your skin is becoming increasingly thin, moisturisers enriched with retinoids will help restore elasticity. Retinoids are also incredibly effective at combating visible lines and wrinkles.

Gel-based moisturisers like Nivea Hydra Skin Effect are a great choice for older. Not only do these products contain essential ingredients like hyaluronic acid, but they also boast humectants like glycerin. These humectants will help draw moisture into your skin.

Finding the Perfect Day Cream

If your current moisturiser isn’t quite cutting it, it might be time to explore the world of day creams. Many people assume that day creams are nothing more than premium moisturisers. While day creams do perform a similar function, there’s a lot more going on than simple hydration.

A decent day cream will not only hydrate your skin but help combat visible signs of ageing. Products like Neutrogena Cellular Boost are enriched with vitamin C which can help diminish dark spots and even out your skin tone. What’s more, they contain collagen-boosting ingredients that promote skin regeneration.

Choosing a Night Cream

While you can certainly reapply a day cream before heading to bed, it might be worth investing in a separate night cream. These enhanced moisturisers are formulated to repair damage sustained by the skin during the day. A high-quality night cream will combat dry patches and kick-start the body’s natural regeneration process.

A good night cream will also bolster collagen production. When used regularly, night creams will leave your skin looking and feeling firmer. This can reduce the incidence of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as visible sagging.

Essential Products for Ageing Skin

When it comes to ageing skin, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel as far as your skincare routine is concerned. Before reaching for moisturisers and serums, make sure you’re being thorough when cleansing your pores. For older skin, double cleansing is recommended. You’ll also want to ensure exfoliation is at the heart of your skincare regimen. An acid toner not only helps clear blocked pores but will also mask the appearance of fine lines.

Once you’ve cleansed and toned, think about applying an antioxidant serum. These serums are rich in things like vitamin A and E, which combined can help neutralise the impact of free radicals. Older skin is also prone to dehydration. As such, you’ll need a heavy-duty moisturiser to ensure your skin is sufficiently hydrated. Moisturisers and day creams with hyaluronic acid score highly when it comes to absorption. Finally, don’t forget about sun protection. Most skincare products formulated for older skin should contain SPF as standard.