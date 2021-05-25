3 Top Tips for Combatting Lines and Wrinkles

Tips from Dr Emily MacGregor

How do you combat lines and wrinkles? Dr Emily McGregor Founder of Story Aesthetics results shares her top tips to prevent and treat lines and wrinkles.

“Number one – prevent them!

Some wrinkles are of course inevitable with ageing but we can do a lot to keep them at bay until later in life and to reduce the quantity and depth of skin wrinkling. Aside from being blessed with genetically great skin the two things that you can do to prevent significant wrinkles are to religiously wear sunscreen and an antioxidant skin product. Antioxidants protect your skin in all sorts of ways but their key function is to further reduce sun damage – they actually make your SPF work better. These days you can find SPF and antioxidant products that look and feel amazing, with no stickiness or white residue, and so there is no excuse not to use them daily! My all time favourites are Alumier Moisture Matte SPF, which is more like a matte foundation than a sunscreen, and SkinBetter Alto Defense Serum – my holy grail antioxidant product.

Number 2 – treat them!

Wrinkles either come from repetitive facial expressions or from weakening of the skin integrity due to loss of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid as part of the ageing process. Sadly this collagen loss starts in our thirties! Regularly treating your skin from your 30s onwards makes a big difference to how many and how quickly wrinkles develop. There are a lot of collagen boosting products out there but the sad fact is that your skin is designed to be a barrier and so there is only so much that home products can do to get through. In clinic treatments can get below the surface and ‘upregulate’, aka boost, collagen & elastin production. My favourite option for someone who wants something quick with no down-time is Profhilo – it takes 15 minutes, leaves no trace and lasts you about 6 months. We’re seeing progressively better results over time too when it is repeated.

Number 3 – freeze them (subtly)!

For some wrinkles only Botox will do. The lines on your forehead, frown, and around the eyes are caused by repetitive facial expressions and the consequential muscle pull on the skin. Skin products dont tend to make a meaningful difference to these lines – if you are someone who has quite an expressive upper face then the best anti-ageing creams in the world may leave you disappointed when trying to combat these lines! Botox in 2021 is not what it was in the 80’s or 90’s – the way that treatments are performed is more subtle and bespoke; it should be undetectable to everyone except you. What we are aiming for is for your friends to tell you that you look refreshed and that your skin is glowing. Like Profhilo, Botox results get better over time – a baby dose a couple of times a year for stubborn frown and forehead lines can work wonders.”