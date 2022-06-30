Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

85% of 54-Year-Olds and Over Believe That Access to Physical Workplace Is Critical for a Positive Workplace Culture

benefit of physical workplace over 50 imageFor many years, the traditional office environment has been seen as the most productive way to work, but remote working has also come to fruition recently.

While there are certainly benefits to this type of arrangement, Cezanne HR’s company culture survey suggests that older workers still believe that access to a physical workplace is critical as part of building a positive workplace culture, as declared by 85% of workers aged 54 and above. That was despite 55% of employees revealing that they felt that remote working did not affect company culture levels.

This suggests that, despite the trend toward remote working, there is still an intense desire among older workers for access to a physical workplace, emphasising the importance of creating a workplace where employees can connect. Employees who feel a sense of ownership and pride in their work environment are more likely to be engaged and productive.

What are the benefits of attending a physical workplace?

The ability to physically go to work has several benefits for older workers. One of the greatest benefits is the boost in physical and mental activity from being able to interact with other people. It will also be easier to access resources at the office and communicate with employees in person.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major event for everyone concerned and heightened people’s mental health to deteriorate because of all the social restrictions that were imposed. Returning to the workplace on a more regular basis, even if it is only for a couple of days a week, might help employees feel part of a community again by being able to interact with other people and collaborate with them.

How to Create an Engaging Physical Workplace for Your Employees

The physical workplace is one of the most critical aspects of company culture. It can affect employee productivity, morale, and even retention. When creating a physical workplace for your employees, there are a few key things to remember.

You need to consider the layout of the space. Employees should have room to move around and collaborate without feeling cramped or claustrophobic. Additionally, make sure that the area is well-lit and comfortable. Glare from windows or fluorescent lights can be distracting and uncomfortable, so try to avoid this if possible.

According to an article, research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s online MBA program showed that exposure to natural light contributes to improving employees’ mood and mental health, thus improving their productivity and focus levels.

Finally, infuse the space with your company’s culture. Incorporate elements that reflect your brand and values to create a cohesive workplace that employees will be proud to be a part of, and one where employees can communicate with each other freely.

With communication occurring frequently at the workplace, colleagues can easily discuss with their managers about the latest progress on specific tasks. They can agree on what needs to be done and then agree to provide the latest update on an HRIS platform.

By following these steps, you can create a physical workplace that will help to improve employee satisfaction and productivity.

Conclusion

The Cezanne HR results suggest that for many UK employees, the ability to go to an office or worksite is essential for professional and personal reasons. As our world becomes increasingly digital, it’s important to remember the importance of human connection – something that a physical workplace can provide.

With this in mind, businesses should consider the needs of their older employees when developing their workplace strategy.

 

 

 

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. The benefits older workers bring to the workplace
  2. Women over 50: Do we feel pressured to hide our age in the workplace?
  3. Diversity in the Workplace. Are Employers merely Paying Lip Service when it comes to Age Inclusivity?
  4. The Over 50s are Assets in the Workplace NOT Liabilities
  5. How do you cope with ageist remarks in the workplace?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar