85% of 54-Year-Olds and Over Believe That Access to Physical Workplace Is Critical for a Positive Workplace Culture

For many years, the traditional office environment has been seen as the most productive way to work, but remote working has also come to fruition recently.

While there are certainly benefits to this type of arrangement, Cezanne HR’s company culture survey suggests that older workers still believe that access to a physical workplace is critical as part of building a positive workplace culture, as declared by 85% of workers aged 54 and above. That was despite 55% of employees revealing that they felt that remote working did not affect company culture levels.

This suggests that, despite the trend toward remote working, there is still an intense desire among older workers for access to a physical workplace, emphasising the importance of creating a workplace where employees can connect. Employees who feel a sense of ownership and pride in their work environment are more likely to be engaged and productive.

What are the benefits of attending a physical workplace?

The ability to physically go to work has several benefits for older workers. One of the greatest benefits is the boost in physical and mental activity from being able to interact with other people. It will also be easier to access resources at the office and communicate with employees in person.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major event for everyone concerned and heightened people’s mental health to deteriorate because of all the social restrictions that were imposed. Returning to the workplace on a more regular basis, even if it is only for a couple of days a week, might help employees feel part of a community again by being able to interact with other people and collaborate with them.

How to Create an Engaging Physical Workplace for Your Employees

The physical workplace is one of the most critical aspects of company culture. It can affect employee productivity, morale, and even retention. When creating a physical workplace for your employees, there are a few key things to remember.

You need to consider the layout of the space. Employees should have room to move around and collaborate without feeling cramped or claustrophobic. Additionally, make sure that the area is well-lit and comfortable. Glare from windows or fluorescent lights can be distracting and uncomfortable, so try to avoid this if possible.

According to an article, research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s online MBA program showed that exposure to natural light contributes to improving employees’ mood and mental health, thus improving their productivity and focus levels.

Finally, infuse the space with your company’s culture. Incorporate elements that reflect your brand and values to create a cohesive workplace that employees will be proud to be a part of, and one where employees can communicate with each other freely.

With communication occurring frequently at the workplace, colleagues can easily discuss with their managers about the latest progress on specific tasks. They can agree on what needs to be done and then agree to provide the latest update on an HRIS platform.

By following these steps, you can create a physical workplace that will help to improve employee satisfaction and productivity.

Conclusion

The Cezanne HR results suggest that for many UK employees, the ability to go to an office or worksite is essential for professional and personal reasons. As our world becomes increasingly digital, it’s important to remember the importance of human connection – something that a physical workplace can provide.

With this in mind, businesses should consider the needs of their older employees when developing their workplace strategy.