Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Review of Strivectin anti-wrinkle Wrinkle Recode Serum

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Strivection Wrinkle Recode serum review image

This is described on the packaging as a line transforming melting serum.

I am always on the lookout for serums that can really make a difference . Although no serum can eradicate lines in the same way as Botox, for many of us we would like to soften the lines rather than eliminate them completely. As they say, wrinkles show us where our smiles have been! Personally I’m happy with the smiles I have as result of smiling – it’s the lines on my forehead where my frown have been that I’m not quite so keen on!

What can I say? The Strivectin Wrinkle Recode formula is fabulous. As soon as you apply it to the skin it just appears to melt into it. It is thicker than normal serums, and you apply it only to the areas of your face after first warming it in your hands to activate the ingredients. A pearl sized drop goes a long way. You allow your skin to dry completely before applying your normal moisturiser or night cream.

I used it twice a day, and after a week I could see a softening of the lines on my forehead – the part of my face I concentrated on applying it to.

Of all the serums I have tried, I can honestly say that in terms of softening lines, this is the best I have tried to date.

The active ingredients:

  • NIA-114: StriVectin’s patented, optimized form of Niacin / Vitamin B3 that is clinically-proven to strengthen the skin barrier and supercharge the performance of other ingredients
  • Youth-renewing Oils (Dhatelo & Macadamia Oils): Mimic fatty acids found naturally in skin to replenish and retain moisture
  • Tone Modulating Molecule: Technology to improve radiance and clarity

 

This is not cheap, the best price I have found is on Amazon, where it is sold by Strivectin  for £63.41 ( The RRP is £69)  A little does go a long way as you only use a pearl sized amount for each application.

This is definitely now one of my staple skincare products.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

