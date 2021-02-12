Dark Chocolate Chilli & Orange Flowers Recipe : Sugar Free and Vegan

Recipe created by Joanne Wood aka The Balance Kitchen
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: English
Prep time:5minutes
Cook time:5minutes
Chilling time:3hours
Servings: 15 chocolates
You will need: Silicone moulds
Ingredients
Option 1 – coconut oil
Coconut Oil gives a creamier texture and tends to melt more easily in warmer weather if left at room temp. Cheapest option and easy to prepare.
- 100g coconut oil
- 25g raw cacao powder
- 5TBSP xylitol – powdered xylitol sugar alternative ground to a powder in a coffee grinder (available as Total Sweet)
- 2 tsp orange zest
- 1 pinch chilli powder
Option 2 – 100% DARK CHOCOLATE
100% dark chocolate is becoming more widely available in supermarkets and shops. This recipe is mid-price, of the three options, is easy to prepare and gives a nice, hard consistency for finished chocolates.
- 100g 100% dark chocolate
- 5 TBSP xylitol – powdered xylitol ground to a powder in a coffee grinder
- 2 tsp orange zest
- 1 pinch chilli powder
Option 3
Cacao Butter is more expensive and harder to source (health shop or buy online) but can be kept in the freezer and melted down as needed. Best bought in button-sized pieces for ease of using the quantity needed. Gives a harder consistency than coconut oil for the chocolates once prepared.
- 100g cacao butter
- 25g dark cocoa powder
- 5 TBSP xylitol – powdered xylitol ground to a powder in a coffee grinder
- 2 tsp orange zest
- 1 pinch chilli powder
Instructions
- For all options, begin by melting the Coconut Oil / Dark Chocolate / Cacao Butter in a bain-marie (place a bowl over the top of a pan which has two inches of water in it. Heat the water over a medium heat until the ingredients have melted, stirring continuously. Do not allow the bowl to touch the water.
- Once the coconut oil / dark chocolate / cacao butter has melted, remove the bowl from the pan and turn off the heat. Place the bowl on a heat proof surface and stir in the raw cacao or dark cocoa powder (NB: you do not need to add chocolate to the 100% dark chocolate option).
- Next, add the powdered xylitol and a pinch of chilli powder and stir until combined.
- Place the chocolate silicon mould on to a moveable flat surface (a baking tray or chopping board works well).
- Sprinkle a small amount of orange zest into each mould.
- Now spoon the chocolate mixture on top until each mould is full.
- Leave to set in the fridge for a few hours before removing each chocolate from its mould and storing in a suitable airtight container.
- It is best to eat these within 4 days of making them (not that they will last that long) as the chocolate can start to crystallise after then.
Author Bio:
After a life-changing medical experience, Joanne Wood decided to have a complete overhaul of her diet and now shares her experiences and recipes on her popular blog and Instagram account thebalancedkitchen.co.uk @the_balanced_kitchen
