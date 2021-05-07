Welcome to Fab after Fifty



Healthy recipes: Mixed Bean Chilli from Keith Squires

Recipe by Chef Keith Squires

vegan mixed bean chilli recipe image

Tried and tested vegan wholefood recipes that are easy to cook and totally delicious from plant based Ayurvedic chef and author Chef Keith Squires. This recipe for mixed bean chilli is from Keith’s book ‘Keith’s Favorite Vegan Recipes’

Mixed Bean Chilli

This is similar to a bolognaise sauce, but with a spicy twist of paprika, chilli and coriander. Great served with rice, or as a potato or pie filling.

 

Serves 3-4

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 onion finely sliced

2 sticks celery finely sliced

1 small red pepper diced

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 courgette diced

1 carrot diced

2 garlic cloves crushed

½ small red chilli finely chopped

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp mixed herbs

1 tsp ground paprika

300 ml vegetable stock

1 tsp jaggery optional

250 g tomatoes peeled & chopped

3 tbsp tomato purée

400 g tin kidney beans rinsed & drained

salt & pepper to taste

 

Sauté the onion and celery in the ghee/coconut oil for a few minutes. Stir in the red pepper.

Add the ground coriander and cumin and cook for a few more minutes.

Add the courgette and carrot and continue cooking for a few minutes.

Add the garlic, chilli, herbs and paprika. Continue cooking for a few minutes to soften the vegetables.

Stir in the jaggery, chopped tomatoes and tomato purée, then add the stock.

Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, adding a little more stock if it becomes too thick.

When cooked, add the kidney beans to the tomato mixture.

Reheat and season to taste with salt and pepper.

 

