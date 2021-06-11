Healthy Eating Vegan recipe from chef Keith Squires: Mojo Rojo (Red Sauce)

Recipe by Keith Squires
Mojo Rojo (Red Sauce)
The raw pepper and paprika give this a fresh vibrant colour. This is a raw food dressing that adds sparkle to a meal. Traditionally served with wrinkly potatoes this could also be used as a sauce on all sorts of fresh vegetable or bean dishes.
Serves 2–3
2 garlic cloves peeled
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
1 tsp ground paprika
1 tsp ground cumin
1 large red pepper deseeded & roughly chopped
salt to taste
Keeping the salt to one side, place all the other ingredients in a liquidiser or food processor and blend until they become a smooth purée.
Season to taste.
Pour over the freshly cooked potatoes.
This recipe is from Keith’s Favourite Vegan Recipes (available on Kindle )
