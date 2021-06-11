Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Healthy Eating Vegan recipe from chef Keith Squires: Mojo Rojo (Red Sauce)

Recipe by Keith Squires

healthy vegan recipe mojo red sauce image

Mojo Rojo (Red Sauce)

The raw pepper and paprika give this a fresh vibrant colour. This is a raw food dressing that adds sparkle to a meal. Traditionally served with wrinkly potatoes this could also be used as a sauce on all sorts of fresh vegetable or bean dishes.

 

Serves 2–3

2 garlic cloves peeled

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp ground paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 large red pepper deseeded & roughly chopped

salt to taste

 

Keeping the salt to one side, place all the other ingredients in a liquidiser or food processor and blend until they become a smooth purée.

Season to taste.

Pour over the freshly cooked potatoes.

 

This recipe is from Keith’s Favourite Vegan Recipes  (available on Kindle )

 

