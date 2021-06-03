Healthy Eating Vegan Recipe from chef Keith Squires: Quinoa Tabbouleh

Recipe by Keith Squires
A traditional tabbouleh would be made from bulgur wheat or couscous. In this version I have used quinoa as it is gluten free and higher in protein. You can vary the vegetables and herbs in the salad. I often include spring onions, baby spinach leaves or celery.
Serves 4
200 g quinoa washed
450 ml vegetable stock
1 tbsp hemp oil or linseed oil
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp tamari
2 tbsp lemon juice
2 garlic cloves crushed
1 red pepper diced
1 fennel bulb finely sliced
3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Place the quinoa in a medium pan and cover with the stock. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and cover with a lid.
Simmer until the quinoa is cooked. (The grains are cooked when they are still a bit crunchy; there should be a dot of the original colour at the centre of the grain, like the pupil in an eye. This usually takes about 15 minutes.)
Drain off any excess water and fluff it up using a fork so the grains separate.
Transfer to a large salad bowl. Then add the oils, tamari, lemon juice and crushed garlic.
Finally, add the pepper, fennel and parsley, and toss to combine.
This recipe is from Keith’s Favourite Vegan Recipes (available on Kindle )
