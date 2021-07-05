Recipe by Grillmaster Chef Brian George
Serves 4 (as a starter)
I think this is one of the simplest, yet most impressive alfresco snacks or starters that you can prepare. I prefer baby or young asparagus with lots of Parmigianino, but please remember to shave; do not grate!
What you need
16 Asparagus spears
Juice of 1 lime
30ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil
15ml Balsamic vinegar
A small wedge of Parmigianino Reggiano
2 tsp’s Sea salt
1 tsp Cracked black pepper
What you do
Mix lime juice, oil and balsamic plus ½ salt & black pepper
Coat asparagus and grill slowly on medium, turn frequently and baste occasionally.
Remove asparagus once cooked through, lightly cover with shavings of Parmigianino and drizzle remaining lime, oil & balsamic, season with salt & black pepper to taste.
