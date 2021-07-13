Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Healthy Eating Barbeque Recipe: Sizzlin’ Sea Bass with Fennel & Sweet Basil

Recipe by Grillmaster Chef Brian George

sea bass barbeque recipe image

Sizzlin’ Sea Bass with Fennel & Sweet Basil

Serves 4

Sea Bass is probably my favourite fish and when grill-sautéed with fennel & basil, it simply moves onto another plane. The foil helps keep the fish moist and in-shape, if you feel brave try searing the skin and serve skin side-up!

 

What you need

Sea Bass fillets (unskinned) x 4

Fennel bulb – grated

4 finely sliced garlic cloves

5g roughly chopped sweet basil

5g chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 Lemon – sliced

10g sea salt & 5g black peppercorn

5g fennel seeds

25ml olive oil

Plus 4 sheets cooking foil

What you do

Cut diagonal lines across skin of sea bass

Mix fennel, garlic, basil, parsley and place equal amounts on each foil

Place fish skin side up on top then sprinkle with salt, pepper and fennel seeds, drizzle over oil, place lemon slices on top then wrap foil over to form parcel.

Place foil parcels on medium heat and grill for 4-5 minutes each side or until fish is opaque.

 

Latest Articles

