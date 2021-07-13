Healthy Eating Barbeque Recipe: Sizzlin’ Sea Bass with Fennel & Sweet Basil

Recipe by Grillmaster Chef Brian George
Sizzlin’ Sea Bass with Fennel & Sweet Basil
Serves 4
Sea Bass is probably my favourite fish and when grill-sautéed with fennel & basil, it simply moves onto another plane. The foil helps keep the fish moist and in-shape, if you feel brave try searing the skin and serve skin side-up!
What you need
Sea Bass fillets (unskinned) x 4
Fennel bulb – grated
4 finely sliced garlic cloves
5g roughly chopped sweet basil
5g chopped flat-leaf parsley
1 Lemon – sliced
10g sea salt & 5g black peppercorn
5g fennel seeds
25ml olive oil
Plus 4 sheets cooking foil
What you do
Cut diagonal lines across skin of sea bass
Mix fennel, garlic, basil, parsley and place equal amounts on each foil
Place fish skin side up on top then sprinkle with salt, pepper and fennel seeds, drizzle over oil, place lemon slices on top then wrap foil over to form parcel.
Place foil parcels on medium heat and grill for 4-5 minutes each side or until fish is opaque.
Add a comment