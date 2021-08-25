How to get blood out of your clothes?

Bloodstains are not very rare, and we often have to tackle them in our daily life. Unfortunately, blood stains are not easy to remove, and we have to adopt some different cleaning methods to get rid of them. It is easy to remove fresh blood stains from the clothes, but in case of stains of dried blood, it becomes very daunting to remove them. So, it is preferred to always start the process of cleaning as soon as you notice the bloodstain. How easy it is to remove the blood stain also depends on the type of cloth.
List of required things:
- Bleach
- Coldwater
- Laundry detergent
- Butter knife
- Ammonia
Process of removing the stain:
- If the bloodstain is old and the blood is dried out on the cloth, then you would have to scrap off the knife over the stain. In this way, the upper dried layer of bloodstain will be removed, and the actual blood absorbed by the cloth will be exposed.
- Now, we would have to remove this absorbed blood out of the cloth. For this purpose, make a mixture of water, half a teaspoon of washing detergent, and one teaspoon of ammonia. Submerge the stained area of cloth into this mixture and leave it for half an hour. This mixture will be used later in the process. So, do not discard it.
- After taking the cloth out of the mixture, start the process of removing the bloodstain. An easy way to remove blood stains is to rub the cloth. A point here to be noted is that you should not rub the cloth where the stain is; rather, rubbing the opposite side of the stain will be helpful for you. The blood that is absorbed by the cloth will be on the opposite side. So, rub the opposite side of the stain.
- Now, put the cloth again in that mixture of detergent, water, and ammonia, etcetera for another 15-30 minutes.
- In the next step, take the cloth out of the mixture. Dry the cloth completely and check if the stain has been removed or not. If it is removed, then you are good to go, but in case it is not removed, you should perform the next step.
- After drying the cloth, spray any enzyme product on the bloodstain. Soak the stained cloth in the enzyme for at least half an hour. However, if the stain is old, soak it for one hour.
- Lastly, you would have to wash the cloth normally with simple water. After washing it, check if the stain is removed; if it is not, then repeat the whole process again. Be careful that if the process is done on delicate cloth, again and again, it may damage or decline the quality of the stain.
Conclusion:
The above-explained guide on how to get blood out of clothes is tried and tested. Following this guide will lead to the required result. Bloodstains, no matter they are large or small, no matter they are old or new, will be removed very easily.
Note: Always check for colour fastness of fabric beforehand
Add a comment