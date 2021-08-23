Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review of Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Nine Perfect Strangers Review image

Amazon Prime released the first three episodes of this new series starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy  over the weekend, and I think it will be an interesting one to watch.

Nine strangers arrive at a wellness retreat , looking to transform their lives during their ten day stay. The retreat is run by the enigmatic Masha. The nine ‘strangers’ are all struggling with aspects of their lives, including bereavement, abandonment and lack of success in their professional lives. As the ‘strangers’ start to open up about their lives you start to wonder if the group has been brought together by accident or design – and if by design for what reason.

The cast is excellent – and it is good to see actresses over 50 (Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy) in starring roles. My only criticism of Nicole Kidman is that when she is on screen I find myself distracted by trying to work out what she has had ‘done’ to her face. She looks so different to a few a years ago but it is hard to pin down quite why!

Putting ‘tweakments’ to one side the series is an interesting concept. I know from experience of travelling on press trips etc how  you can easily get pulled into a bubble with a new group of people in a short period of time, so it will be interesting to see how relationships develop between the strangers over their ten day stay. In the first three episodes we are only scratching the surface in terms of the issues each is facing. There is a sense that there is also more to Masha and her seemingly loyal assistants than meets the eye so it will be interesting to see how that scenario unfolds.

There are 8 episodes in total with just three released at the time of writing.

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Review of Halston Netflix series
  2. Midlife Real Life Video Chat Show Episode 2: The Benefits of Face Yoga
  3. Imedeen Prime Renewal Review Part 2 : The Results
  4. What did we do before Netflix?
  5. Review of Imedeen Prime Renewal

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar