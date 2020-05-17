Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Midlife Real Life Video Chat Show Episode 2: The Benefits of Face Yoga

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

In the second episode of our Midlife Real Life video chat series, I am joined by regular panelists makeup artist Jo Jewett and stylist and brand consultant Maggie McMillan.

We are joined by face yoga expert Karen Gider of Face Yoga Scotland. Karen shares with us the benefits of Face Yoga and guides us through some Face Yoga exercises. Karen is passionate about what she does and looks terrific – she is definitely proof that the exercises work!

anyone for face yoga image

We also chat about living in lockdown, Dame Judy Dench on the cover of Vogue at the age of 85 , and of course our hero products for women over 50.

New episodes will be shared every Sunday on our Facebook page and YouTube channel – as well as on the website.

We would love your input in terms of what you would like to see in future episodes. We are having great fun putting these shows together – we hope you enjoy watching them!!

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

