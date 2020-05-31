Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Midlife Real Life Video Chat Show with guest Dr Clare Bailey : How to best lose weight over 50, fasting and eating to combat the Coronavirus

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

For this episode of the Midlife Real Life chat show, we have as our guest Dr Claire Bailey, wife of Michael Mosley, a GP who has pioneered the Fast 800 diet and the Blood Sugar Diet and is the author of many successful books.

I am joined by panellists stylist and brand consultant Maggie McMillan and make-up artist Jo Jewett of the Make Up Training Company.

We ask Claire to share her tips on how to lose weight quickly and effectively over 50. Clare explains the benefits of an anti-inflammatory Mediterranean diet, fermented foods and intermittent fasting , not just in respect to weight loss, but also reducing the risk factors in the context of Covid-19. How maintaining a healthy body weight, having a healthy gut, and reversing diabetes are tools in our amour against the disease.

This is a highly informative session. There is so much we can do to help ourselves live healthily as we age, and also give ourselves the best possible chance of fighting the virus.

If we follow the principles of the Fast 800 diet we can see positive changes in respect to weight and blood sugar levels within weeks.

Its never too late to change your lifestyle – including your diet, and there has never been a greater motivation to do so.

Clare shares with us her favourite fermented recipe, but there are many more on the Fast 800 website.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Kimchi, Asian Sauerkraut recipe from Dr Clare Bailey author of the Fast 800 recipes
  2. Midlife Real Life Video Chat Show Episode 2: The Benefits of Face Yoga
  3. What can you expect to see on the NEW Fab after Fifty Chat show? Midlife Real Life
  4. I’m eating healthily but still can’t lose weight
  5. Video: How to Lose Weight during the Menopause. Tips from Dr Marilyn Glenville

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar