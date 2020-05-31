Midlife Real Life Video Chat Show with guest Dr Clare Bailey : How to best lose weight over 50, fasting and eating to combat the Coronavirus

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

For this episode of the Midlife Real Life chat show, we have as our guest Dr Claire Bailey, wife of Michael Mosley, a GP who has pioneered the Fast 800 diet and the Blood Sugar Diet and is the author of many successful books.

I am joined by panellists stylist and brand consultant Maggie McMillan and make-up artist Jo Jewett of the Make Up Training Company.

We ask Claire to share her tips on how to lose weight quickly and effectively over 50. Clare explains the benefits of an anti-inflammatory Mediterranean diet, fermented foods and intermittent fasting , not just in respect to weight loss, but also reducing the risk factors in the context of Covid-19. How maintaining a healthy body weight, having a healthy gut, and reversing diabetes are tools in our amour against the disease.

This is a highly informative session. There is so much we can do to help ourselves live healthily as we age, and also give ourselves the best possible chance of fighting the virus.

If we follow the principles of the Fast 800 diet we can see positive changes in respect to weight and blood sugar levels within weeks.

Its never too late to change your lifestyle – including your diet, and there has never been a greater motivation to do so.

Clare shares with us her favourite fermented recipe, but there are many more on the Fast 800 website.