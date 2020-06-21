Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Midlife Real Life Chat Show: Body Confidence Over 50 with Guest Rachel Peru


How easy is it to accept our changing bodies in midlife?

In this week’s episode we are joined by silver haired model and body confidence champion Rachel Peru. Rachel became a model in her mid 40s and is often included in photo shoots for lingerie and swimwear campaigns.  Rachel is not a size 10 and is proud of her curves . She shares her tips on how to feel confident in your body over 50.

I am joined by our regular panellists makeup artist Jo Jewett and stylist Maggie McMillan as we talk about accepting your changing body in midlife, the role of mainstream and social media in impacting body confidence and a lot more!

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

