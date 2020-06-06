Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Midlife Real Life Chat Show : Style over 50

 

In this weeks episode of the Midlife Real Life Chat Show, we are joined by Nayna McIntosh, founder and CEO of Hope Fashion to talk about style over 50.

We chat about dressing in the right proportions, how to dress to emphasis your ‘best bits’, how to dress if you are a larger size, and how to shop online with confidence. And of course how to look fabulous over 50!

I am joined by regular panellists , stylist and brand consultant, Maggie McMillan, and makeup artist Jo Jewett of the Make Up Training Company.

A lively conversation- and we do of course share our hero products.

 

Nayna has offered a special discount of 20%  to readers of Fab after Fifty. Use code FAB20 at checkout at Hope Fashion Valid until 17th June 2020.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

