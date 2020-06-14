Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives.

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half!

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Midlife Real Life Chat Show: Coming out of Lockdown- the issues and challenges

As Lockdown restrictions are relaxed, we are all coping with the changes in different ways. For many the transition out of full lockdown is not easy. We are all coping in different ways and approaching easing out of Lockdown in ways that suit us and our individual circumstances.

In this episode of the Midlife Real Life chat show we have as our guest psychologist Dr Louise Pendry as we discuss the anxiety around emerging from Lockdown, coping with socialising while maintaining the two metre distance, how we have changed during lockdown, whether our age plays a factor in how we cope with Lockdown. We also talk about how we prepare for work post lockdown ….and more.

Questions we ask about coming out of Lockdown include:

When lockdown started most people embraced it, but now restrictions are being eased, many are finding it difficult to start socialising – even at a distance ….what are your thoughts and how are you coping? Could it be a generational issue?

Why are people’s reactions and behaviours so different as lockdown is eased.

Is socialising maintaining the 2 metre distance still enjoyable?

Have you reacted the way you thought you would during lockdown?

Have we become less tolerant during lockdown?

What are the positives to come out of lockdown?

I am joined again by regular panellists makeup artist Jo Jewett and stylist  and brand consultant Maggie McMillan.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

