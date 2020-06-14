Midlife Real Life Chat Show: Coming out of Lockdown- the issues and challenges

As Lockdown restrictions are relaxed, we are all coping with the changes in different ways. For many the transition out of full lockdown is not easy. We are all coping in different ways and approaching easing out of Lockdown in ways that suit us and our individual circumstances.

In this episode of the Midlife Real Life chat show we have as our guest psychologist Dr Louise Pendry as we discuss the anxiety around emerging from Lockdown, coping with socialising while maintaining the two metre distance, how we have changed during lockdown, whether our age plays a factor in how we cope with Lockdown. We also talk about how we prepare for work post lockdown ….and more.

Questions we ask about coming out of Lockdown include:

When lockdown started most people embraced it, but now restrictions are being eased, many are finding it difficult to start socialising – even at a distance ….what are your thoughts and how are you coping? Could it be a generational issue?

Why are people’s reactions and behaviours so different as lockdown is eased.

Is socialising maintaining the 2 metre distance still enjoyable?

Have you reacted the way you thought you would during lockdown?

Have we become less tolerant during lockdown?

What are the positives to come out of lockdown?

I am joined again by regular panellists makeup artist Jo Jewett and stylist and brand consultant Maggie McMillan.