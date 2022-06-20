How inclusive mental health can help overcome the stigma associated with mental health issues

The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

Inclusivity and diversity have become increasingly popular buzzwords in our culture, and for good reason. Individuals and society as a whole benefit when other groups’ cultures, ethnicities, values, abilities, and religious views are respected. Mental and physical health and well-being are intertwined in the pursuit of optimal health.

Diversity and Inclusion: What Are They?

Equality for all, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, physical ability, sexual orientation, religion, and gender identity are the core principles of both diversity and inclusiveness. They’re not interchangeable at all.

It is possible to think about inclusion as an activity or a “how.” Actions performed to actively include persons of varied backgrounds, races, ethnicities, abilities, and religious beliefs are known as “inclusion”. You can think of it as valuing and accepting people for who they are as human beings, regardless of their origins, physical ability, identity, or beliefs.

What Does It Mean to Be Diverse and Inclusive in Therapy?

Finding the right specialist to talk to about your issues can be a life-changing event. Your mental and physical health are intertwined, and this relationship is critical to your total well-being. Effective psychotherapy necessitates a focus on racial and ethnic diversity and inclusion. As a therapist, honoring diversity and inclusivity can look like this:

Possessing an open mind to discovering new things about people of other racial, cultural, and religious backgrounds.

Aiming to eliminate prejudices and preconceptions through education and professional training.

Continuous education classes on inequality and social injustices experienced by different groups of people.

As a patient, this can have a significant impact on how you are treated. Having a non-judgmental psychotherapist who doesn’t encourage stereotypes is beneficial to you. As a result, you may feel more at ease expressing your thoughts and feelings in therapy.

As a patient, it is critical that you feel welcomed and empowered during your treatment. It’s critical to have the freedom to pick and choose your therapist depending on your own requirements and training. Learn more about what to look out for when you’re meeting with a therapist for the first time here.

Why Inclusivity in Mental Health Care Is So Important?

Access to important healthcare services such as therapy and medicine is made possible thanks to a diverse pool of practitioners.

Effective problem-solving is encouraged by them. In other words, you’ll get better services and an improved therapeutic experience this way.

They offer you options to choose from. Having options can encourage you to make your own healthcare decisions.

There is an increase in employee satisfaction as a result. Having a sense of belonging and being valued at work can boost morale and productivity. Your treatment and care may be more effective as a result of this improved morale and motivation on the part of your caregivers.

They help foster a sense of safety and security in the therapy space. Openness and honesty are more likely when your therapist values and respects your thoughts and feelings. It’s important to have a good relationship with your therapist if you want to succeed in your therapy.

Does Your Therapist Have the Commitment to Inclusive Treatment?

One of the most important components of a productive and fruitful therapy relationship is working with a therapist who is committed to delivering inclusive treatment. a therapist who is inclusive will do the following:

Inquire about your upbringing, race, religion, and personal values.

Make the most of your strengths and be grateful for your convictions.

Make eye contact with you and ask follow-up clarifying questions what you’ve just said to ensure that you understand what you’re saying.

Improve your relationships with others by being receptive to the ideas and suggestions of others. What can they do in order to help you feel more at ease? They will inquire.

Respect your pronouns by asking about them.