What are the different types of psychologists available for someone with mental health issues?

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

Are there different kinds of psychologists and what do they specialize in? When people encounter the word “psychologist,” they often picture a person in an office taking notes as a client lies on a leather couch, about to pass out from fainting. Talk therapy is one of the many methods psychologists employ, but the field as a whole does many other things as well.

Mental health professionals investigate how people interact with their surroundings and the tools they use. Are there solutions to reduce the effects of global warming that psychologists have discovered? Specialty areas and responsibilities associated with them are listed below. Additionally, visit this page to learn more about other fields in which psychologists utilize their expertise.

Biopsychologists

The study of how the brain, neurons, and other parts of the nervous system influence our ideas, feelings, and actions is known as biopsychology.

Neuroscientists are interested in how brain injuries and brain illnesses affect human behavior. Physiological psychology, behavioral neuroscience, and psychobiology are all terms used to describe the field of biopsychology.

Clinical Psychologists

If you’re looking for help with mental health issues like depression or anxiety, clinical psychology is the right place to go. The majority of clinicians work in private clinics, but some may work in community centers or at colleges and universities.

In other cases, they are part of a team that includes physicians, psychiatrists, and other mental health experts, such as social workers.

Developmental Psychologists

Human development is the central topic of developmental psychology. Research on human development aims to discover the reasons for people’s ever-changing behaviors and identities. Psychologists that specialize in child development generally look at how a child’s brain, body, emotions, relationships, and perceptions evolve over the course of their lifetime.

Psychiatrists who focus on a certain age group, such as children, adolescents, or the elderly, may also research the long-term repercussions of developmental delays. Prenatal development to Alzheimer’s illness and everything in between are all part of this field’s scope.

Forensic Psychologists

Forensic psychology is a branch of psychology that focuses on the relationship between psychology and law. There are psychologists who apply psychological principles to legal matters. To do this, you may need to do research on criminal behavior and therapies or work in a courtroom.

Among the many tasks of a forensic psychologist are testifying in court, screening children in cases of suspected child abuse, preparing children to testify, and determining the mental competency of suspects in criminal investigations.

Psychologists that specialize in forensics are known as “forensic psychologists,” and the term “forensic psychologist” can refer to a variety of specialties within the field. Forensic psychologists aren’t always “forensic psychologists,” as the term suggests. Clinical psychologists, school psychologists, neurologists, and counselors are some examples of those who use their training and experience in the mental health field to assist in legal or criminal proceedings.

School Psychologists

Working in schools to help students with intellectual, emotional, and social challenges is the focus of school psychology. Collaborating with instructors and students and parents is also an important role for school psychologists.

In elementary and secondary educational institutions is where majority of school psychologists work, but some also work in private clinics and hospitals as well as state and federal agencies, and universities. In certain cases, persons with a doctoral degree in school psychology choose to work in private practice or as consultants.

Sports Psychologists

The study of how the mind affects athletic performance, physical activity, and athletic competition is known as sports psychology. Sports psychologists can be hired by professional athletes and coaches to help them enhance their performance and inspire them to work harder. Other professionals make use of physical activity and sports to improve the health and well-being of their clients at every stage of their lives.