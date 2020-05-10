What can you expect to see on the NEW Fab after Fifty Chat show? Midlife Real Life

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

What can you expect to see on the NEW Fab after Fifty Chat show?

We will be talking all things MidLife Real Life. I am joined by regular panelists stylist and brand consultant Maggie McMillan, and makeup artist Jo-Anne Jewitt.

As we move forward we will have a variety of guests talking all things midlife, including career, exercise, face yoga, nutrition, confidence.

In our first episode we chat all things makeup over 50 – and how to avoid some common mistakes. We also chat about going grey, the impact of lockdown, and share some of our hero products with you. Curiously Maggie’s hero product is a spoon! The mind boggles, but she does explain why it is part of her beauty routine ?

The show is very informal, but we hope you will find it fun and informative. We would love to know what topics you would like to see covered in future episodes.

You can catch the show direct on YouTube and the Fab after Fifty Facebook page, but I will of course share on the website too.

Really hope you will join us as we share our episodes weekly.

Here’s to being fabulous!!