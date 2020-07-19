Midlife Chat Show: Q &A on makeup over 50, style over 50 and looking for a job over 50

The last in our current series of the Midlife Real Life Chat show as we take a break for the summer.

I am joined by makeup artist Jo Jewett and stylist Maggie McMillan as we answer readers questions on makeup over 50, style over 50 and how to best prepare yourself if you are looking for a new job post lockdown.

Questions we discuss include:

What foundation to wear over 50?

How do you make up hooded eyes?

What lipstick do you wear if you have thin lips?

Will going grey age you?

How do you change your makeup if you let your hair go grey?

What is the best way to layer your clothes?

What can you do if you are applying for jobs and are constantly rejected?

How easy is it to change roles to do something different?

What should you include in a CV?

What skills should you highlight of you have had a career break?

It is a lively fun episode which we hope you will enjoy.

We have loved putting this series together for you, and want to thank all of our guests who have taken the time to share their expertise with us.

Do let us know what topics you would like to see covered in future episodes when we return later in the year.

Have a fabulous summer and stay safe!