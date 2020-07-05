In this episode of the Midlife Real Life Chat show we discuss how to navigate major life changes. Some such as divorce and bereavement are dramatic, but others such as the menopause and becoming an emptynester can also have a major impact on our lives.
I am joined by regular panellist Maggie McMillan and life coach Valerie Lewis of Visualise and Bloom as we discuss resilience, planning for the future, moving forward as opposed to looking back, and coming to terms with loss.
Why do we respond to change differently? Do we all cope with loss in the same way? These are just some of the questions we ask.
