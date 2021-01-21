Whether you are looking to move abroad for work, study or for a lifestyle change there are a few steps you have to take first. If you are considering jetting off and moving abroad then take a quick look at our ways you can prepare below.

Check You Have The Correct Documents to Move

When moving abroad you need to acquire a few permits and visas before doing so. It is important to do your research beforehand as every country has a different set of rules you need to adhere to when moving. If you are moving for work your new employer should be able to help you with the necessary work permits you will need to be able to work in their country. You will be able to apply for visas and permits online, If you have friends or family already living abroad then ask them to help you with your application. If you are moving to europe you will need to check the new rules about free movement post brexit. For America look into filling out a K1 Visa Application and for Australia you might need to ask someone to sponsor you so you have a better chance of getting your application accepted.

Choose What To take

Moving can be stressful to organise as it is let alone trying to get all your personal belongings across seas. Take some time to go through your worldly possessions and decide what should come with you and what should stay or be disposed of. Check the country’s guidelines to see what items can be brought with you and what might be restricted. A good way to relocate your belongings is to hire a company that specialises in overseas relocations, at least then you will have peace of mind that your items will arrive safely and in one piece.

Visit The Location Beforehand

Moving to another country is exciting but ensure that you have visited the area you will be living a few times prior to you moving. Many people jump too soon and get caught up in the romantic idea of packing up and moving abroad without a second thought. If that you, good luck you might fall on your feet and end up exactly where you are meant to be. But for people who like more of a plan it is a good idea to get a feel of where you’d be living and give you a chance to meet some locals and immerse yourself in the different lifestyle that culture has to bring.

Learn The Language

Although a lot of the world speaks english as either their first or second language, it is always respectful to learn the language of the country you are moving to. It is naive to think that everyone speaks English and if you are moving abroad you should be prepared to fully take on their customs, morals and language.

We hope these tips have helped towards preparing you for your move, good luck in your new journey. While you are here though, check out Is It Safe To Fly During The COVID-19 Pandemic?