2020 has been a difficult year for everybody and even though the pandemic isn’t over yet, things are starting to look up. Many of us were forced to cancel our travel plans during the lockdown but now that travel restrictions have been lifted in a lot of places, you might be thinking about planning another trip. However, it’s important to remember that there are still a lot of dangers so if you are going to travel, you need to take extra safety precautions. Make sure to follow these important tips when taking a flight during COVID-19.

Always Pay For Insurance

When you book flights, it’s definitely a good idea to pay for travel insurance. You never know how the situation could change and even though things look better than they did in the summer, there is always the chance that infection rates could rise and more travel restrictions will be put in place. If your trip is cancelled, it could take a long time to get your money back from the airline and, in some cases, you won’t be entitled to a refund at all. But if you have a good travel insurance policy, you can get that money back right away.

Get Tested Before You Go

Protecting yourself is important, but you also need to protect others, which is why you should always get tested before you fly. A lot of countries require proof of a negative test before they will allow you in anyway, but even if they don’t, it’s still best to get tested and get a fit to fly certificate just in case. That way, you can be sure that you are safe and you don’t risk passing it on to anybody else. Remember, restrictions can change at any moment, so it’s best to be overly cautious when flying at the moment.

Check The Airline Safety Guidelines

All airlines need to follow safety guidelines to reduce the risk of the infection spreading. However, each airline will have its own set of guidelines, so make sure to check when booking your flights. Find out about their mask policy, their cleaning routine, their options for contactless check-in, and their plans for maintaining social distancing. If you compare different airlines and find the ones with the most safety measures in place, you will feel more relaxed on your flight. Refresh your memory before you go too, so you can make sure that you abide by all safety measures.

Research Your Destination

Infection rates vary a lot in different countries, so always research destinations before booking flights. America, for example, has an incredibly high number of cases, while countries in Asia are largely on top of the virus and they are much safer. Take a look at this list of the safest countries to fly to right now, but be aware that the situation is always changing.

Flying can be risky at the moment, but as long as you take the right steps and follow all of the safety procedures, you can still enjoy your trip.