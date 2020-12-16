Who doesn’t love going to the beach, sinking your toes into the sand, and listening to the gentle lapping of the surf on the shore? It’s safe to say that (almost) everybody can benefit from a day at the beach. However, no matter how much you love the fresh ocean air, there is always that nasty, niggling anxiety that worms its way into your head and won’t shut up for the trip. This can put you off from visiting your favorite place in the world. But it doesn’t need to. Here are four ways to get away from beach body anxiety and get your confidence back.

Pick the Right Outfits

If you’re going to the beach, you want to strip down to your bathing suit and top up your tan. However, when you’re surrounded by hundreds of younger women with tighter skin, it’s easy to feel you don’t look good. Whether you’re wearing a bikini or a swimsuit, picking the right outfit can immediately boost your confidence and help you overcome anxiety. Just like the clothes you wear around town or relaxing at home, pick an outfit that compliments your figure. Choose something comfortable, but not too frumpy. If you know you look good, you won’t care about what anyone else thinks.

Don’t Be Afraid to Accessorize

Accessories are not just a great way to spice up an everyday outfit. You can also wear them at the beach to make the most of your swimsuit. Of course, you’re not going to add necklaces and bangles, but more beachy accessories, such as a wide-brimmed sun hat or a sarong for when you’re out of the ocean can do wonders. This is ideal for people who aren’t confident with their body (yet), as it can distract from anything you’re not happy about. The great thing about beach accessories is that it often doesn’t matter what they are, and the more casual the better.

Take Care Of Your Skin

Skincare is a significant element of getting over anxiety, and it is even more crucial when you’re at the beach. You want a tan, but you don’t want your skin to burn. This is why you should wear sunscreen whenever you’re in the sun and cover as much as possible. Drinking plenty of water will also keep you hydrated and keep the wrinkles at bay, whereas cellulite creams can keep your skin taut and youthful, even if that’s the last word you’d use to describe yourself.

Go With People Who Give You Confidence

Finally, you won’t find a better way to get over your beach body anxiety than by going to the beach with people who make you feel confident. This can immediately make you feel better, as they will share positive words about how you look and encourage you not to worry about what others think. Avoid negative people who call you ‘Brave’ for wearing a two-piece. You don’t need that kind of back-handed toxicity in your life.

Overcoming Your Anxiety

Everyone deserves to feel their best wherever they go. At the beach, it’s easy to feel exposed and like you don’t look as good as everybody else. However, with the right approach and the right attitude, you can get rid of your anxiety for good and enjoy the seaside just like you’ve always wanted to.