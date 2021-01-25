Challenge set by Julia Rees

What does the coat you wear say about you?

Does it say fabulous or visible?

We so often hear women say that they are made to feel invisible over 50, but one way to to be fabulous AND visible when out and about is to wear a statement coat. My most recent coat purchases which fit into the ‘statement’ category have been sale purchases – I find that the sales are a good time to purchase those investment pieces and they are the items you can make the biggest savings on ( my other winter sale purchases tend to be boots) .

So in today’s challenge Julia provides us with some fabulous tips to make sure that we wear the right statement coat that works with our individual styles.

Wear a statement coat

As the lockdown/ social distancing continues to limit our activities to outside, even in the winter, this is the time to invest in some eye-catching outerwear, and a statement coat will instantly elevate your look.

Whilst we are all dreaming of Spring sunshine (and indoor social events!), we still have plenty of winter ahead of us, so a coat is an essential wardrobe piece at this time. And since, it’s a non-negotiable part of your dress code, let’s make a statement with it!

Here are a few reasons why a statement coat is a great investment:

the cost per wear is relatively low, as although you wear different tops, dresses, etc., you often wear the same coat.

then there is the obvious practical benefit of keeping you warm and cozy

a statement coat means you always look chic throughout the winter season, at outdoor social gatherings, walking the dog. etc.

And it’s a really quick and easy way to instantly elevate your look. No matter what you are wearing underneath, throwing a fabulous coat over the top will hide any number of fashion faux pas!

the right coat can be a total game-changer when it comes to looking your best for minimal effort.

Remember that the first thing someone will see when you walk past them/ walk into a room is your coat so make sure that yours is creating a good first impression. When you put on a stunning coat, you can get away with wearing practically anything underneath and still look chic and stylish.

There are so many options out there, and you probably already have some great coats in your wardrobe, so today’s challenge is nailing how to wear a statement coat.

How to wear a statement coat over 50

So, you have probably seen statement coats everywhere from unusual prints, to bright colours, faux fur, teddy coats and plaid patterns.

Maybe you have thought about investing in one, but you aren’t sure how to wear a statement coat or if it would work with your existing wardrobe. Maybe you are put off by the array of bright colours and patterns, but you should definitely have at least one statement coat in your wardrobe and here are some tips for how to wear one.

Add a pop of colour to a monochrome look.

A statement coat doesn’t work with everything in your wardrobe, but it is a perfect foil for a neutral outfit that won’t “compete” with the coat.

Pair it with a little black dress (see here for LBD styling), or a black pencil skirt and sweater to instantly take your look to the next level.

Alternatively, a colorful coat will look amazing with creams, tans, grey and any other neutral colours

Pair it with “winter whites”, for example pop it over white jeans and a white top for effortlessly chic style.

If you don’t normally wear a lot of bright colours, a vibrant coat is a quick and easy way to try out a more colourful look without committing to wearing colour all day!

Have fun with prints and patterns

Plaid is an obvious choice for Fall/ Winter, and houndstooth check also makes a great statement without being overwhelming.

If you want to make more of a statement, try a plaid coat in bright rainbow colours, or try a bold floral print.

And, of course, animal print is always a fun idea!

Try Shearling

A shaggy shearling coat is the next best thing to snuggling up in a cozy plaid on the couch.

You can find them in a wide range of colours, so try a bright colour that is a bit out of your comfort zone for maximum impact.

Opt for the classic trench

You can never go wrong with a classic trench coat.

Everyone in the world should have a trench coat, and there should be a trench coat for everyone in the world. It does not matter your age; it doesn’t matter your gender.

Angela Ahrendts

But, instead of the classic beige trench, opt for a slightly edgier version:

maybe consider adding some colour – emerald green and navy trenches make more of a statement, whilst still remaining classic and classy

look for leather (or other unusual) details, for example, leather cuffs or lapels

look for a trench in an unusual print

Try a puffer jacket, but make it fun!

I tend to avoid puffer jackets, as I feel they don’t really flatter my body shape. If you have the same problem, then I would recommend trying a belted version to create a more streamlined shape.

If you love puffer jackets, then try a metallic puffer, which will make even the most boring, neutral outfit look edgy and modern.

Lastly, just have some fun with it, and experiment with statement coats that flatter your shape and your coloring.

The aim of this challenge is to stay positive and fabulous as we start the year in lockdown again and to experiment and have fun with your wardrobe, by wearing what you already own to put together new outfits.

It’s about putting together what you own in new ways and shaking you out of your style rut. So, just have some fun with it!

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“

Julia and Ceri xo