Starting a New Career Over 50

It’s not always easy getting a job when you are over the age of fifty. Many companies are looking to hire younger people who not only have more years before they retire but who they perceive will have more energy and enthusiasm for the job.

We all know that being over fifty doesn’t mean you are suddenly incapable of working as hard as younger people, if not harder, but it is a common misperception that is prevalent. It also means that if you are looking to start a completely new career, where you don’t at least have years of experience to fall back on, it can be even harder to break into your chosen industry, whether you’re looking to apply for real estate jobs or retrain as a teacher. That’s why I’ve put together some tips to help those of you reading this who may be thinking of a career change to see you through retirement.

Know that it is possible

First of all, it’s important to know that it is totally possible for you to start a new career over fifty, and if you want to, you should absolutely go for it because you are likely to have 15+ more years of work ahead of you, so you should absolutely do something that you will enjoy, whatever that may be.

Focus on transferable skills

When you’re looking to change careers at any age, but especially when you’re over fifty, it is really important that you focus on your transferable skills. You have been working for decades and in that time, you will have amassed so many valuable skills and experience that will apply to a wide range of industries, so if you can focus on them, you will stand a much better chance of getting where you want to be. That’s why you should rewrite your CV to turn it into a skills-based document rather than an experience-based one.

Ensure you’re up to date with the latest tech

One reason a lot of employers dismiss older people is that they have an, often unfounded, notion that they will not be able to cope with technology. So, if you do have good technological skills, be sure to put them front and centre on your CV, and if you don’t, maybe take a course or two to bring you right up to date and remove one of the biggest barriers to you doing the job you really want to do.

Consider a career coach

Career coaches might not have been much of a thing when you started out in the world of work, but they are very common now and they can be invaluable in helping you improve your interview skills and bring you up to date with modern employment practices in a range of sectors. They can also provide invaluable support at what could be a difficult time for you.

These tips may sound simple, but they really can make the difference between you breaking into a new career post-50 and failing to do so, I wish you the best of luck.