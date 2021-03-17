Feeling Stuck in a Rut? Try These Tips and Tricks to Break Free

Sometimes life is plodding along nicely, and then one day you wake up and realise that you are bored. It is so easy to get into the habit of following the same routine every day that you may not even realise that it is happening. As we grow older, we tend to settle into routines, and life tends to throw up fewer surprises than it did when we were younger. Before too long, your life can feel like groundhog day, and you may feel unsure how to claw your way out of the rut that you find yourself in. This can feel like a deeply frustrating situation, and you may choose to carry on as usual and bury these feelings of dissatisfaction in the hope that they will fade. Alternatively, you may decide to make some changes to launch yourself out of the rut. If the latter option seems more appealing to you, here are some tips and tricks to help you break free:

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

While those familiar routines can creep up on us and become habits, we also often make deliberate choices that prevent us from making changes to our lives. Being inside your comfort zone may feel comfortable, but that’s not going to help you get the most from your life and live it to the full. But, being brave and stepping out of your comfort zone can open up a wealth of new possibilities, and you may find that you actually like it. Yes, it will feel uncomfortable, but it may also feel energising and exciting.

There are lots of ways you can step out of your comfort zone. You could try something as simple as adapting the way you dress and giving your wardrobe an overhaul so that it is full of clothes that make you feel great about yourself. Alternatively, you may decide to do something a little more daring, such as taking part in a tasteful boudoir photography shoot. Everyone’s comfort zone is different, so what feels daring to someone else may not seem that daring to you. The important thing is to edge out of your comfort zone and stop yourself from feeling constrained by an oppressive routine.

Try Something New

While it may sound like a cliche, trying something new is an excellent way to feel refreshed and break out of your routine. You could try pulling together a list of all the things that you want to do in your life and then start working your way through them. No matter how small, trying something new can help you build up your confidence to keep on trying new things.

Changing your usual routine is one of the most significant ways that you can stop feeling stuck. The surprising thing is that it is normally much easier than it seems to change your routine; you just need to be careful that you don’t get stuck in your new routine and find yourself feeling stuck again a few months from now!

Reassess Your Priorities

Do you feel bored with the direction that your life is headed? Or feel dissatisfied with your current situation? Feeling this way is usually a result of an underlying problem that needs to be resolved. Perhaps you feel like your priorities are all wrong, and you have been too focused on work and not spent enough time taking care of yourself. Or, maybe you feel like you do everything for everyone else while your own needs remain unmet. Understanding your reasons for feeling stuck is crucial. Once you understand them, you can begin unpicking them. You can do this by reassessing your priorities to ensure that your life is full of more of the things that energise you and less of the things that drain you.

Feeling stuck in a rut is not always a negative situation to find yourself in, although it may feel pretty unpleasant at the time. When these uncomfortable feelings surface, they can act as a catalyst that urges you to make changes in your life. Without these feelings, there would never be an incentive to break out of your comfort zone and try anything new; you would simply be stuck in a rut without even knowing about it. Next time you feel stuck and that feeling of inertia has started to creep into your life, acknowledge it. Yes, it is uncomfortable, but it can be a sign that positive change is needed, which can only be a good thing.