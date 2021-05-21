Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Got A Spare Couple of Hours? Here Are The Online Side Hustles You Could Start Over 50

online side hustles over 50 image

You might be busy with lots on your plate, and you sometimes find it hard to juggle all of your familial and professional responsibilities at once. However, if you’re someone who feels like you’ve found a good balance in these areas, maybe it’s time to step things up a notch? Because if you’ve managed to carve out a spare couple of hours during your day, you can put it to good use making yourself some extra money! 

Seeing as the online world is right at your fingertips, it’s a good idea to start there. There are many ways to make money online, even if you’ve only got an hour or two for it, thanks to just how accessible the internet has made the working world. Let’s get into a little more detail over possible side hustles below. 

Start Writing

Writing is possibly the number one way to make money in your spare time online, thanks to the kind of content that’s mainly produced. From blog posts to listicles, to news articles to stories/fanfiction, writing is what most people do to get a bit of extra cash on the side. 

But are you any good at writing? You’re probably a lot better than you think! After all, we’ve all got a story or two within us, and if you’re an avid reader as well, it won’t be hard to pick up on literary devices that help sentences to flow. And once you’ve got some good samples behind you, it won’t be too hard to pick up some paying clients. 

Learn Digital Marketing

Digital marketing could very well be the future, thanks to the clear, heavy impact it’s already having on the world’s businesses. And if you like spending time online, it only makes sense to say that you’ve run into many examples of digital marketing before now. 

And if you’re someone that when seeing an ad thinks, ‘that could have been done better’, maybe something like digital marketing for law firms is really your calling? You’ve clearly got some good ideas about how to reach the masses, and separate convertible content from the chaff, and you could do this professionally to earn yourself a lot of money. 

Build Websites for Others

You’re clearly already tech savvy and have a love for being on the internet, so why not monetize this skill in the most honed way possible? Because so many people out there are bad at even just trying to design a website, let alone code one together and get it up and running. 

And when you know how websites work, you can knock something together in under 2 hours, even if it’s just a rough draft. You can come back tomorrow and refine it, and then get it to the client in a 24 hour turnaround or less – that’s worth big money in the online side hustle community! 

A spare couple hours can mean big money in the online world. Start your side hustle today! 

