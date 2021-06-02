This Summer’s Must Have Items For Different Activities

The weather is getting warmer, people are putting away their jumpers and boots and getting out their flip flops and shorts ready to enjoy the sun. As the world returns to some form of normality you can feel the excitement in the air for summer this year. Everyone wants to make it a summer to remember, laugh, have fun, see family and friends and make memories to last a lifetime. There are some things you can get to make sure you are enjoying every moment this summer. Being outside in nature is so good for your mental health and happiness. When it is sunnier people just seem happier. It makes you want to spend more time outdoors, it makes you want to make plans and do new things. See which of the activities call out to you the most and incorporate that into your summer to-do list.

Summer picnics

One of the first things you can look to do this summer has a picnic with loved ones. A few must-have items you will want is a sturdy picnic basket. You can buy them with included plates, cutlery, and cloth napkins. You will also want to make sure you have a large picnic blanket. You can even get a large throw, something that is comfy and big enough for you to all sit on with your food. A fun part of a picnic when you go with family is park games. So why not pick up a football, tennis rackets, and ball, or even a kite to fly. Not all foods will keep in the heat so another must-have item is a cooler bag.

Another perfect pastime in summer is going to the beach. When going to the beach this year is going to mean so much more for people who have been in a lockdown and have been unable to go to a beach in over a year. A few must-have items for your beach trip would start with the obvious, a swimsuit. Whether you want a bikini, tankini, or one piece. Get something new that is going to make you feel incredible but also comfortable. Another must-have on the beach will be an extra bag that is empty. This may sound strange but people should only be leaving their footprints at the beach when they return home. Make sure you always take a spare empty bag for rubbish so that nothing gets left behind. If you see any rubbish that could cause harm to wildlife as well pick it up, nature will thank you.

For any activity in the sun, there are also some items you need to stay safe and be comfortable. Quality sunglasses are a must, these will protect your eyes from the sun and are vital when you are driving in the sun so as to not distort your vision. Another must-have would be some comfortable sandals. Mephisto sandals are ideal as the warmer weather approaches. They are flat slip-on shoes with an anatomically contoured cork footbed as well as a toe-post construction. Every pair of the shoes feature a brushed suede leather footbed, these are responsibly sourced rubber sole and patented ‘soft-air’ comfort technology. You will also want to make sure that you are looking after your skin. It is the biggest organ on your body and one that needs to be protected from the sun. Start by making sure you moisturize your skin every day, if possible find a daily moisturizer with added SPF to give you that extra bit of protection from the sun. You will also need to make sure you have a high-factor SPF sun cream to protect your face and body.

Garden parties

You can’t go wrong with the classic garden party. A great way to enjoy time with the family, when you can invite your friends over and have a great time in the comfort of your own home. To have the ultimate garden party there are a few things you will want to make sure that you have once you have cleared the garden These will include a BBQ. Seating is another important aspect. It has become quite trendy to make garden sofas using wooden pallets as a base if you want to be a little creative and not just pop out and buy from your local garden centre. As the night comes and the evenings start to cool, another option is a fire pit, this will set the cozy summer evening mood, you can all sit around with your drinks and chat away while picking at the BBQ leftovers. Is there anything better?

Your garden is your own private little space where you can enjoy the outside however you wish. One of the things that gained popularity during lockdown was growing food. From herbs to vegetables and summer fruits. Be creative from using hanging baskets to raised beds . The right gardening tools are a must – and to save water consider a water butt.

There is so much to do this summer .Take photos, make plans and see your family and friends. So go for a picnic, take a trip to the beach and organise your garden party. Make this summer a time to always remember.