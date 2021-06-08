Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review of Living Proof Hair Products

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Living Proof Hair Care Review Image

 

I think I might just have found my new best friend when it comes to hair care.

I was sent a selection of products to try from the Living Proof hair care range. Anyone who knows me will know that for me I am constantly battling frizz when it comes to my own hair. It is naturally curly and really does take on a life of its own.

My favourite just has to be the Living Proof Instant de-frizzer. It’s a dry conditioning spray that you use between shampoos.  All I can say is that it makes an unbelievable difference to my hair.  It is not a dry shampoo – but really is a product that tames the frizz.

Despite my best efforts my hair tends to curl and frizz overnight. Sleeping on silk pillow cases doesn’t solve the problem. If I’m working from home I just tie it back, but if I am meeting anyone I often find I have to wash my hair daily – just to tame it. Using Instant de-frizzer has helped to avoid this. I spray it on my hair- gently smooth using my round brush and hair dryer it looks like a fresh blow dry – it is even ‘swishy’ as though I have left the hairdresser. You can use it without the hair dryer to simply contain frizz

The active ingredients:

No Frizz Instant de-frizzer has a 5-oil blend that mimics the oils naturally found in heathy hair, quick-drying emollients for shine and a cationic conditioning agent for manageability and softness. The result: soft, smooth, frizz-free hair.

Living Proof Instant de-frizzer Travel Size £10, Full size £25

I also liked the Living Proof Vanishing Oil which helps to combat humidity, stops frizz and adds shine. It is silicone free, very light and non -greasy.  It is quite pricey at £31, but you literally only use a small drop each time so it will last for ages!!

I am so pleased to have been introduced to this range. The Instant De-frizzer will be a long term component of my war on frizz kit!!

 

Living Proof Haircare Products are available from Look Fantastic

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Keeping 50plus Hair in Top Condition in Summer
  2. Time Bomb Mass Appeal Hair Thickening Supplement Review
  3. Product Review: Lulu’s Hair Products – Operation Glam
  4. Review of Color Wow Dream Coat
  5. Product Review: Ogario London’s Restore and Shine Hair Masque tried and tested

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar