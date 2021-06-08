Review of Living Proof Hair Products

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I think I might just have found my new best friend when it comes to hair care.

I was sent a selection of products to try from the Living Proof hair care range. Anyone who knows me will know that for me I am constantly battling frizz when it comes to my own hair. It is naturally curly and really does take on a life of its own.

My favourite just has to be the Living Proof Instant de-frizzer. It’s a dry conditioning spray that you use between shampoos. All I can say is that it makes an unbelievable difference to my hair. It is not a dry shampoo – but really is a product that tames the frizz.

Despite my best efforts my hair tends to curl and frizz overnight. Sleeping on silk pillow cases doesn’t solve the problem. If I’m working from home I just tie it back, but if I am meeting anyone I often find I have to wash my hair daily – just to tame it. Using Instant de-frizzer has helped to avoid this. I spray it on my hair- gently smooth using my round brush and hair dryer it looks like a fresh blow dry – it is even ‘swishy’ as though I have left the hairdresser. You can use it without the hair dryer to simply contain frizz

The active ingredients:

No Frizz Instant de-frizzer has a 5-oil blend that mimics the oils naturally found in heathy hair, quick-drying emollients for shine and a cationic conditioning agent for manageability and softness. The result: soft, smooth, frizz-free hair.

Living Proof Instant de-frizzer Travel Size £10, Full size £25

I also liked the Living Proof Vanishing Oil which helps to combat humidity, stops frizz and adds shine. It is silicone free, very light and non -greasy. It is quite pricey at £31, but you literally only use a small drop each time so it will last for ages!!

I am so pleased to have been introduced to this range. The Instant De-frizzer will be a long term component of my war on frizz kit!!

Living Proof Haircare Products are available from Look Fantastic