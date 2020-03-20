Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Review of Color Wow Dream Coat

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

review color wow dream coat image

I have been wanting to try Color Wow Dream Coat for a while. It is described as a ‘Supernatural Spray’ that ‘Magically transforms texture amazing humidity-proofing powers’.

I have naturally curly hair, which only has to be exposed to humidity for seconds when it takes on a life of its own. It is totally unmanageable. In the winter months I rarely go outdoors without a hat – in fact I think friends recognise my hats before they recognise me!! Not a great solution to minimise the impact of humidity in spring and summer.

Color Wow Dreamcoat is a humidity sealant. Applied to towel dried after hair shampooing and conditioning, it is heat activated when you blow dry. On the instructions it says that it lasts 3-4 shampoos. I have used it again after three shampoos.

What a difference it makes. I was sceptical having tried so many anti -frizz products in the past – without success.  I was having to wash my hair almost daily due to it becoming so curly overnight that I couldn’t comb it – but after using Dream Coat I was able to just get up in the morning and comb it through – it looked as though it had just been blow dried. It also survived a steamy bath.

Achieve a salon finish blow dry at home

This product has helped me to achieve a salon finish blow dry at home – that lasts! It does not weigh the hair down or feel at all greasy or sticky.  My hair looks sleek – quite an achievement!

I can honestly say that this product has transformed my life. I only wish I had bought it sooner! I was reluctant to do as it is expensive (£25 for the 200ml size) , but as you don’t use it after every hair wash – it should last quite a while – I will keep track of how many times I use it before running out and update you.

The fact that I now do not have to wash my hair daily in order to look human and not frighten animals and small children saves me so much time.

In addition to fighting the frizz it also has UV filters to help reduce the colour from fading ( I have blonde highlights)

I cannot recommend Color Wow Dream Coat highly enough.

Available from lookfantastic

Cost £25 ( a trial/travel size is available for £12.50) At the time of writing lookfantastic was offering a 15% discount on orders.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

