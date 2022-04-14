Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Review: Color Wow Carb-Infused Dream Cocktail for thicker hair

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Review Color Wow Carb-Infused Dream Cocktail for thicker hair image

I am a fan of Color Wow products and use several of the products the range, I also had the pleasure of interviewing the inspirational  Color Wow founder Gail Federici several years ago  so feel I have a personal connection with the brand.

Some of you may have read my previous post about my various health issues – these have had an impact on my hair. It’s no longer my crowning glory – it had become quite limp and thin looking. When I saw a video of Color Wow Dream Cocktail being used on Instagram I decided I just had to give it a go.

There is a range of different ‘cocktails’ to address specific issues, but I focussed on  the carb infused leave-in treatment which instantly thickens and adds volume to hair.

You apply to the hair after washing and before blow drying.  It is a clear liquid with a mild scent – although pleasant I couldn’t actually decide what it smelt of. It is heat activated so not a product for those who like to wash and leave their hair.

The results can be seen immediately. Hair looks thicker and more voluminous when dried.

It doesn’t leave a sticky residue so hair is still looks very natural.  Carb-infused Dream Cocktail is loaded with cellulose, oat bran and cornstarch. It also contains keratin and quinoa proteins.

For me it is definitely a hit.

Color Wow Carb Infused Dream Cocktail is available from Look Fantastic. The recommended price is £24 but the time of writing it is on special offer for £18.  You only use a couple of pumps per application. A little goes a long way so it lasts quite a while.

If anyone has tried the other Color Wow Dream Cocktails I would love to know how you got on.

Ceri x

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

