Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Author JM Forrest talks about her life as a writer and her latest book ‘Orders from Above’

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

JM forrest books for women over 50 image

Fab after Fifty is all about inspiring women to make the second half of life the best half! We feature women who inspire – and regularly interview authors whose books appeal to women over 50. Today JM Forrest chats about her life as an author

 

When did you start to write?

According to my mother I liked to make up little stories before I could write, and she tells me I couldn’t wait to start school so I could learn how to write them down.

What have been the challenges for you?

Just getting started each day when I’m working on a novel, because I’m an excellent procrastinator and will find all sorts of chores that absolutely must be done before I can put my fingers on the keyboard. My dog benefits when I get stuck for inspiration, though, because she gets extra walks to help me clear the blocks. My neighbours used to think I talked to myself until I explained I was working out realistic conversations for my characters!

What did you do prior to this?

Before retiring I worked in office administration. My last significant job was helping create and then run a business centre on a university campus.

When was your first book published?

2013, and it was the first edition of my latest book which relaunched on 1st June…

What is the title of your latest book?

‘Orders From Above’

What was the inspiration behind your latest book?

The honest answer is it seemed to come from nowhere. The bare bones of the story came to me many years ago and I scribbled some notes and filed them away. I worked on it during my MA in Creative Writing at Bath Spa University, then I won a writing competition in the Mail on Saturday for which the prize was a week’s Arvon writing retreat. My room was a converted pig sty on a remote farm, so I spent a very happy week working full days and late nights on it.

What can you share with us about the plot – without spoiling the ending!

I think the back cover blurb describes it perfectly: This is a novel full of charm and good humour and teeming with memorable and eccentric characters. It is about love (and hate) and marriage, about renovating an old building, about strange magical forces at work in a beautifully evoked English country setting. In J M Forrest’s world, the person sitting next to you in the pub or café or on the bench on the village green may just turn out to be an angel fulfilling his destiny – and messing about with yours. A novel that concerns itself with small things and great ones and the relationship between the two, with generosity and meanness, and above all with how kindness and caring can bind a community together.

Who are the key characters – and how do you hope readers over 50 will relate to them?

Two of the key characters are the angels Lucifer and Gabriel and they, of course, are ageless. Their appointed human helpers, Nigel and Amelia, are young and struggling to make ends meet, something many 50+ will have experienced themselves or perhaps their children are experiencing now, and the cast of eccentric village characters, including the vicar, mean old Violet Cattermole, the owners of the village store & Post Office, are nearly all over 50.

What do you like the most about the character/s you have created?

They all, including the squabbling angels, have strong personalities which were a joy to draw out and develop. Some of them have strange foibles that I had great fun with, for instance young Freddie with his eidetic memory, Debbie the waitress who speaks without punctuation, romantic archaeologist Stephen George who needs help choosing his socks for a first date. I don’t just like them all, I love them all!

Are there any key issues you wanted to draw attention to?

The story is a humorous fantasy yet has some thought-provoking themes, including ‘sometimes you have to do something bad to achieve something good’.

What do you want readers to take away having the read the book?

I hope they have as much fun reading it as I had writing it, that they laugh out loud at some of the antics, and that they are eager for the sequel.

What’s next for you – will there be a sequel with the same characters?

I’m writing the sequel now, tentatively called ‘Trouble From Below’. The same characters are returning along with a few new ones, and I’m having a wonderful time being back in that little Wiltshire village (which is rather similar to where I live!) and the magical angelic realms.

What 3 tips would you offer women looking to write their first book?

Without getting that first book written the rest of the process simply cannot follow, so my three tips are: 1) Write it. 2) Write it. 3) Write it.

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Author Bea Fishback talks about the inspiration for her book Dying to Eat at the Pub
  2. Interview with author Sandy Day about the inspiration for her latest book Fred’s Funeral
  3. Author Beverley Harvey talks about the inspiration behind her book Seeking Eden
  4. Author Jan Harvey shares her inspiration behind her latest book The Slow Death of Maxwell Carrick
  5. Interview with author Christine Webber on her career and inspiration behind her latest book Its Who We Are

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar