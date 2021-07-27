Style over 50: What to Wear on a Staycation

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

However you define a staycation whether you view at as taking day trips from your home, or simply taking a break in the UK, the British weather dictates that we have to be prepared for all eventualities. It might be warmer than the Mediterranean one day and cold and wet the next.

I have pulled together some ideas of what to pack. I have also included some photos of me wearing clothes shopped from my own wardrobe for some additional ideas ?

Simple Black Midi Dress £79 from Hush

A simple black midi dress can take you from sightseeing to dinner. This versatile dress from Hush ticks all the right boxes.

Elegant summer dress from Sosandar £59

For sunnier days I have chosen this very simple dress in navy and pink from Sosandar. It would be fab with trainers (as worn here), espadrilles or heels. It is also ideal if you are not a fan of prairie or buffet dresses as they are also called, which seem to be everywhere at the moment. Personally I have tried them but they just swamp me. I have very narrow shoulders so they simply don’t hang well on me! Hence I prefer dresses with a more streamlined silhouette like this one.

Leather wedge espadrille from Sosandar £65

I love these espadrilles and have actually bought them . They are incredibly comfortable to wear. Although they are described as gold they are in fact somewhere between a gold and a bronze. Personally I think they’re quite chic . I might even buy a second pair to keep for next year if they appear in the sale!

Skinny jeans from Hush £75

When it comes to jeans I tend to go for skinnies. I think they look great with heels or flats . Ideal for sightseeing!

Wide legged trousers from Hush £79

Wide legged trousers can really help to balance out the figure. Worn with heels they offer the illusion of having longer legs – never a bad thing. I tend to wear mine with wedges for a little added height. For inspiration on how to style, Katherine Hepburn was queen of wide legged trousers.

White skinny jeans from Boden £65

I used to spend half my time in the South of France – until I divorced my French husband. White jeans became my uniform. I still revert to them when the we have good weather here in the UK. Like normal denim they are so versatile…and you don’t have to have a figure like Liz Hurley to wear them!

Colourful long sleeved top from Boden £65

Add a splash of colour! We may not be able to holiday on a tropical island at the moment but we can create a tropical feel with this fabulous print. This top would be great to wear with any of the trousers suggested.

Be prepared for a chill in the air with this rainbow sweater from Hush £79

We all know that the weather can turn on a pin in the UK. One minute we are experiencing a heatwave and the next debating whether or not we should put the heating on! Summer knits are a must. I liked the detail on the sleeves of this one- just enough interest to create a more contemporary look.

White sleeveless top with crochet trim from Hush £39

Simple and elegant, you can’t go wrong with a white top. The crochet trim brings it right up to date.

Happy Holiday!!