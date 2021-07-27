Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Style over 50: What to Wear on a Staycation

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

What to wear on a staycation over 50 image

However you define a  staycation whether you view at as taking day trips from your home, or simply taking a break in the UK, the British weather dictates that we have to be prepared for all eventualities. It might be warmer than the Mediterranean one day and cold and wet the next.

I have pulled together some ideas of what to pack. I have also included some photos of me wearing clothes shopped from my own wardrobe for some additional ideas ?

 

Simple Black Midi Dress  £79 from Hush

staycation over 50 black midi dress image

 

A simple black midi dress can take you from sightseeing to dinner. This versatile dress from Hush ticks all the right  boxes.

 

Elegant summer dress from Sosandar £59

staycation over 50 sun dress image

 

For sunnier days I have chosen this very simple dress in navy and pink from Sosandar. It would be fab with trainers (as worn here), espadrilles or heels. It is also ideal if you are not a fan of prairie or buffet dresses as they are also called, which seem to be everywhere at the moment. Personally I have tried them but they just swamp me. I have very narrow shoulders so they simply don’t hang well on me!  Hence I prefer dresses with a more streamlined silhouette like this one.

 

Leather wedge espadrille from Sosandar £65

staycation style over 50 espadrill wedge sandal image

 

 

I love these espadrilles and have actually bought them . They are incredibly comfortable to wear. Although they are described as gold they are in fact somewhere between a gold and a bronze. Personally I think they’re quite chic . I might even buy a second pair to keep for next year if they appear in the sale!

 

Skinny jeans from Hush £75

staycation style over 50 skinny jeans image

 

When it comes to jeans I tend to go for skinnies.  I think they look great with heels or flats . Ideal for sightseeing!

Wide legged trousers from Hush £79

staycation over 50 style wide legged trousers image

Wide legged trousers can really help to balance out the figure. Worn with heels they offer the illusion of having longer legs – never a bad thing.  I tend to wear mine with wedges for a little added height.  For inspiration on how to style, Katherine Hepburn was queen of wide legged trousers.

style inspiration wide legged trousers katherine Hepburn image

 

White skinny jeans from Boden £65

staycation style over 50 skinny jeans

I used to spend half my time in the South of France – until I divorced my French husband. White jeans became my uniform. I still revert to them when the we have good weather here in the UK. Like normal denim they are so versatile…and you don’t have to have a figure like Liz Hurley to wear them!

Colourful long sleeved top from Boden £65

staycation style over 50 colourful top image

Add a  splash of colour! We may not be able to holiday on a tropical island at the moment but we can create a tropical feel with this fabulous print. This top would be great to wear with any of the trousers suggested.

Be prepared for a chill in the air with this rainbow sweater from Hush  £79

We all know that the weather can turn on a pin in the UK. One minute we are experiencing a heatwave and the next debating whether or not we should put the heating on! Summer knits are a must. I liked the detail on the sleeves of this one-  just enough interest to create a more contemporary look.

White  sleeveless top with crochet trim from Hush £39

staycation style over 50 white top

Simple and elegant, you can’t go wrong with a white top. The crochet trim brings it right up to date.

Happy Holiday!!

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Style over 50: What to wear after lockdown ends – Adapting the trends
  2. What to wear to work over 50; Style tips
  3. Style over 50: What to buy in the sales
  4. Style over 50: Bra Friendly Summer Dresses
  5. Style over 50: How to Wear a Timeless Breton Top

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar