Style over 50: What to buy in the sales

Style picks by Ceri Wheeldon

What to buy in the Sale over 50 image

 

Usually at this time of year I know exactly what I want to purchase in the sales, I replenish on the classics – good tailoring, boots, quality knits, great blouses which I know I will get lots of opportunity to wear and my projected  cost per wear can be totally justified. However, because of the pandemic and the restrictions placed in 2020 on all of our lives – I barely wore most of my purchases or other favourites in my wardrobe. I’m sure I’m not alone!!

So what, if anything, should we be buying in this years sale as we look at the start of 2021 and beyond.

Our lives have changed beyond all recognition. Should we buy while considering the limitations of current lockdowns, which are likely to continue until the vaccine programme is rolled out, or should we be buying with our ‘normal’ lives in mind?

Trends for spring summer 2021 include full skirts and flared trousers, so if you want to plan ahead these are worth looking out for!

Good investment pieces to buy in the sale

Good investment pieces such as quality coats, tailoring and boots are always a good buy in the sales, even if saved until next winter. But as always, shop in your own wardrobe first before investing in anything new. Think about cost per wear for anything you choose to buy, and look at how many different ways you can wear the item with what you already have .

Below I have of my sale picks – an opportunity to revisit some of my favourite brands ?

Ghost dress reduced from 149 to 74.50

I have long been a fan of Ghost – I find their clothes great to take when travelling as the creases fall out so easily – not that any of us are travelling at the moment!  This one is my favourite colour – and with a fabulous sleeve length – one to buy now ready to wear when we can hopefully start socialising in spring . It is currently reduced from £149 to £74.50 at John Lewis

Ghost dress style over 50 image

 

Whistles dress reduced from £199 to £80.75 at time of writing at John Lewis

stylish maxi over 50 image

 

 

Ideal for working from home – comfortable yet smart enough if you have to hop onto a zoom call if working from home.  It is currently reduced from £95 to £45 at Hush Homewear

style over 50 jumpsuit to wear for working from home image

 

 

Why be afraid of prints for trousers? The print on these jacquard trousers is subtle ,the look current yet sophisticated. Great with trainers at home but would look equally as good with a pair of heels once we are able to socialise. Currently reduced from £79 to £55 at Hush Homewear

jacquard trousers to look stylish over 50 image

 

 

If you’re a fan of cashmere then sale time is a good opportunity to refresh your knitwear.

Boden has cashmere sweaters on sale in a wide range of colours . Currently reduced from £110 to £77 at Boden

buy cashmere in the sale image

boden cashmere jumper reduced from £110 to £77

Shirt dresses are incredibly flattering, and prints can be slimming. Versatile enough to look casual when worn with trainers , and sophisticated when worn with heels  and accessories.

This Boden shirt dress is currently reduced from £110 to £55 at Boden

style over 50 shirt dress in the sale image

With walking with one other person still allowed, it’s time to wrap up warm! Coats as I said before are good investment buys in the sales. This parka from Whistles is reduced from £189 to £129 at John Lewis

style over 50 what to buy in the sale image

 

Boots are typically a great buy in the sale. I bought a fabulous pair this time last year –  with the lockdown they have hardly been worn as my footwear has been limited to walking shoes! I’m hopeful that I will be wearing them in the not too distant future!

These boots from Hush  are reduced in the sale from £149.95 to £65.95

 

boots to buy in sale over 50

https://www.modainpelle.com/boots-c4/heeled-and-wedge-boots-c8/kirreo-black-protauras-p8808

 

Enjoy sale shopping but spend wisely. Its never a bargain if you buy something you are never going to wear!!

Stay Fabulous!!

Ceri xx

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

