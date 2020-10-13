Autumn Style Picks to look Fabulous over 50: 6 Dresses with Sleeves

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

2020 has been a strange and challenging year for most of us. I know in chatting to my own friends we have never felt less motivated to go and buy new clothes as both our work and social lives have changed beyond all recognition. We have been very much relying on shopping in our own wardrobes!

But, even with more restrictions predicted (just as we were starting to embrace a new sense of normality) , the occasional new item of clothing can serve to give us a lift – even if its just to relax at home or jump on a Zoom call.

I have found that I have been wearing my more relaxed clothes over the past 6 months – and have been moving more towards dresses as opposed to jogging bottoms when working from home.

I have selected some of my favourite dresses currently available online ( and they all have sleeves) . With so many shops not opening changing rooms, online shopping is now the better option for many. If you aren’t familiar with the brand or their sizing I always suggest clicking on the reviews for the pieces you are interested in before ordering. Customers seem to be fairly honest with their feedback on whether items are true to size and fabric quality. Most online stores are offering extended times for returns.

Pleats are still big news this season. I love the print of this ‘Nell’ dress from Boden – it reminds me of William Morris wallpaper – which is bizarrely comforting in these strange times!!

It can be worn belted – or loose for a more boho look. The pleats transform towards the hemline to create a more floaty and relaxed feel, while the narrow pleats on the top half create a more fitted feel and stop the dress from becoming tent like.

Dress from Boden UK £120

Jersey for comfort when working from home. This drapey dress skims the body. A flattering fit – great with trainers or boots.

Dress from Boden UK £110

What could be better when working from home on a cold day than wearing this cost knitted roll neck dress!

This one from Hush Homewear has very simple lines and costs £80

I wear quite a lot of shirt dresses on a daily basis. Again from Hush, this one has a great silhouette with an asymmetric hem for a contemporary feel

Available from Hush Homewear Price £79

Ghost seems to having a resurgence at the moment. I used to buy a lot of Ghost – especially for holiday wear. I loved the colour and cut of this dress – great for autumn – but easy to layer with a white long sleeved tee as it get chillier!

Ghost dress from John Lewis & Partners £120

Last but not least it’s the ‘Lady in Red’ dress. Again from John Lewis this dress by Phase Eight features a fabulous boat neckline and flared skirt. Who wants to be invisible on those rare excursions out – even with a 10pm curfew!! I love the fact it has pockets ?

Dress from John Lewis & Partners £130

Which is your favourite? 🙂