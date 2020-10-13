Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Autumn Style Picks to look Fabulous over 50: 6 Dresses with Sleeves

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

dresses with sleeves to be stylish over 50 autumn 2020 image

2020 has been a strange and challenging year for most of us. I know in chatting to my own friends we have never felt less motivated to go and buy new clothes as both our work and social lives have changed beyond all recognition. We have been very much relying on shopping in our own wardrobes!

But,  even with more restrictions predicted (just as we were starting to embrace a new sense of normality) , the occasional new item of clothing can serve to give us a lift – even if its just to relax at home or jump on a Zoom call.

I have found that I have been wearing my more relaxed clothes over the past 6 months – and have been moving more towards dresses as opposed to jogging bottoms when working from home.

I have selected some of my favourite dresses currently available online ( and they all have sleeves) . With so many shops not opening changing rooms, online shopping is now the better option for many.  If you aren’t familiar with the brand or their sizing I always suggest clicking on the reviews for the pieces you are interested in before ordering. Customers seem to be fairly honest with their feedback on whether items are true to size and fabric quality. Most online stores are offering extended times for returns.

Pleats are still big news this season. I love the print of this ‘Nell’ dress from Boden – it reminds me of William Morris wallpaper – which is bizarrely comforting in these strange times!!

autumn dress with sleeves style over 50 image

It can be worn belted – or loose for a more boho look. The pleats transform towards the hemline to create a more floaty and relaxed feel, while the narrow pleats on the top half  create a more fitted feel and stop the dress from becoming tent like.

Dress from Boden UK £120

 

 

Jersey for comfort when working from home. This drapey dress skims the body. A flattering fit – great with trainers or boots.

style over 50 dress with sleeves image

Dress from Boden UK £110

What could be better when working from home on a cold day than wearing this cost knitted roll neck dress!

knitted roll neck dress style over 50 image

This one from Hush Homewear has very simple lines and costs £80

 

I wear quite a lot of shirt dresses on a daily basis. Again from Hush, this one has a great silhouette with an asymmetric hem for a contemporary  feel

shirt dress style over 50 image

Available from Hush Homewear Price £79

 

 

Ghost seems to having  a resurgence at the moment. I used to buy a lot of Ghost – especially for holiday wear. I loved the colour and cut of this dress – great for autumn – but easy to layer with a white long sleeved tee as it get chillier!

autumn dress style over 50 image

Ghost dress from John Lewis & Partners £120

 

Last but not least it’s the ‘Lady in Red’ dress.  Again from John Lewis this dress by Phase Eight features a fabulous boat neckline and flared skirt. Who wants to be invisible on those rare excursions out – even with a 10pm curfew!!  I love the fact it has pockets ?

lady in red over 50 image

Dress from John Lewis & Partners  £130

Which is your favourite? 🙂

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

