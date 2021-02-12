Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Style over 50 : Some of the best red dresses with sleeves for stylish women over 50

Style Picks by Ceri Wheeldon

style over 50, red dress with fabulous sleeves image

Red is the colour associated with love and romance. As we approach Valentine’s Day I thought I would highlight a few of the red dresses available currently – although I have to admit that I struggled to find many that I liked – and when I added sleeves into the mix it became even harder.

A lot of the dresses this season suggest more ‘little house on the prairie’  than ‘Fab after Fifty’.

When I added sleeves into the mix it became even harder!

During our 28 day Lockdown challenge we talked about the psychology of wearing red – it doesn’t have to be reserved just for Valentine’s Day.  I used to wear red a lot when I was a headhunter – in fact  I signed some of my biggest deals when wearing a red suit – somehow wearing  the colour red instils confidence in me. If you have an important meeting or call to make add a pop of red and see how it makes you feel.

 

If only there was a wedding to go to! I think this dress is perfect for a spring wedding. It is vibrant, has sleeves, and just screams ‘chic’.  The sleeves are a flattering length-  they draw the eye to the waist with the effect of visually slimming the hips with a lovely ‘tulip’ finish. Currently in the sale at John Lewis

style over 50, red dress with fabulous sleeves image

 

This is a fabulous print – who can resist the hearts? A great sleeve length (covers those bingo wings) , and a midi length a-line skirt. Fun and stylish this a winner. Currently reduced to £90 at Closet London.

style over 50 red dress image

 

Another Gina Bacconi dress – this one has full length sleeves and a dramatic asymmetric hem. Again  it’s in the sale at John Lewis.

red dress with sleeves and assymetric hem style over 50 image

I couldn’t resist sharing this dress from Ghost – very ‘ Duchess of Cambridge’ in style. The white collar is a flattering addition as it helps to ‘lift’ the area around the face – think of it as a mini light ring for selfies! Again available from John Lewis

red ghost with sleeves and white collar style over 50 image

 

This dramatic poinsetta red £225 ghost dress is  not sleeveless but the boat neckline provides a little extra coverage so that you feel less exposed. I loved the shape of the back! Ghost is available from John Lewis.

red gost satin mazi dress style over 50 image

50plus style red maxi dress image

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 6 – Wrap dress with a difference
  2. Autumn Style Picks to look Fabulous over 50: 6 Dresses with Sleeves
  3. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 44 – women over 50 can wear prints
  4. Curvy women CAN wear fitted dresses Day 8 2014 Dresses with Sleeves Challenge
  5. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 25- the stylish wedding guest

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar