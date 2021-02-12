Style over 50 : Some of the best red dresses with sleeves for stylish women over 50

Style Picks by Ceri Wheeldon

Red is the colour associated with love and romance. As we approach Valentine’s Day I thought I would highlight a few of the red dresses available currently – although I have to admit that I struggled to find many that I liked – and when I added sleeves into the mix it became even harder.

A lot of the dresses this season suggest more ‘little house on the prairie’ than ‘Fab after Fifty’.

During our 28 day Lockdown challenge we talked about the psychology of wearing red – it doesn’t have to be reserved just for Valentine’s Day. I used to wear red a lot when I was a headhunter – in fact I signed some of my biggest deals when wearing a red suit – somehow wearing the colour red instils confidence in me. If you have an important meeting or call to make add a pop of red and see how it makes you feel.

If only there was a wedding to go to! I think this dress is perfect for a spring wedding. It is vibrant, has sleeves, and just screams ‘chic’. The sleeves are a flattering length- they draw the eye to the waist with the effect of visually slimming the hips with a lovely ‘tulip’ finish. Currently in the sale at John Lewis

This is a fabulous print – who can resist the hearts? A great sleeve length (covers those bingo wings) , and a midi length a-line skirt. Fun and stylish this a winner. Currently reduced to £90 at Closet London.

Another Gina Bacconi dress – this one has full length sleeves and a dramatic asymmetric hem. Again it’s in the sale at John Lewis.

I couldn’t resist sharing this dress from Ghost – very ‘ Duchess of Cambridge’ in style. The white collar is a flattering addition as it helps to ‘lift’ the area around the face – think of it as a mini light ring for selfies! Again available from John Lewis

This dramatic poinsetta red £225 ghost dress is not sleeveless but the boat neckline provides a little extra coverage so that you feel less exposed. I loved the shape of the back! Ghost is available from John Lewis.