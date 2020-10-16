Style over 50: Best knitwear picks for autumn

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Its knitwear season again! With many more of us working from home, we are likely to be wearing more knitwear than usual. So how can we still be stylish over 50 when wearing sweaters? To be honest, my everyday working from home wardrobe ( I have been home based for 25 years) during autumn/winter tends to be black jeans and black sweater with the addition of a chunky necklace for zoom calls. But, when ‘off duty’ I prefer to wear something a little more inspiring.

I have pulled together some of my online favourites. I have stayed clear of classic styles selected items that are a little bit different.

Wherever possible I try to shop in my own wardrobe prior to buying anything new. What I do find useful (as long as you can avoid temptation) is to scroll through the relevant section on sites, as in this case knitwear, to see what is currently being sold as a prompt to revisit items you already own.

Now for my choices ?

First choice is this cream bobble knit sweater by Alice Temperley. I love the bell sleeves – they make it more contemporary and add a touch of glamour

Alice Temperley sweater available from John Lewis £89

Those who know me personally will attest to the fact that I wear a lot of animal print, which is why I was drawn to this dalmation print sweater from Whistles. For animal print lovers it makes a change from the usual leopard or animal print . Cosy and stylish – a winner ?

Dalmation print whistles sweater available from John Lewis £79

Great for Zoom calls this tie neck sweater adds a layer of sophistication which makes it a fabulous choice for work related calls. The blouson sleeves softens the look to make it a little less formal .

Tie neck sweater available from Boden UK £70

‘Virtual’ parties seem to be the way to celebrate at the moment. This lace insert sweater from Sosander would be perfect. Elegant with a touch of warmth!

Lace insert top available from Sosandar £45

This is probably my favourite of the selection – and of course just happens to be the most expensive!! I just love the different textures. Great for weekend walks and versatile enough to go with so many other items in your wardrobe. I’ve included two links for this one as they each have different sizes in stock (John Lewis didn’t have my size but I found it on Asos ?)

Whistles cream sweater £129 available from John Lewis and ASOS UK

Last but not least I’m finishing off with a longline animal print cardi – why fad into the background when wearing knitwear? It is definitely a statement piece!!

John Lewis Alice Temperley leopard cardi available from John Lewis £99

My only frustration in putting these style picks together is the lack of older models on mainstream websites – I do wish more online retailers appreciated that women over 50 do buy clothes!!